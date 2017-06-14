Best Nintendo Switch games to look forward to in 2017 & 2018: Super Mario Odyssey, Skyrim Switch, Mario + Rabbids and more

After the flop of the Wii U, Nintendo is looking to be on fine form with its Switch console. The home-meets-portable console was introduced in March 2017, along with Zelda: The Breath of the Wild, which might well be game of the year, and the company isn't looking to slow things down - with more releases penned in for 2017 and beyond.

In June 2017 the company hosted its E3 Spotlight stream, announcing a slew of games, the best of which we've included below alongside a trailer for each (where available). We'll continue to update this round-up throughout 2017 - so there'll always be something exciting to see.

Release date: October 27 2017

Switch exclusive: Yes

Publisher: Nintendo

The Switch was always going to need a Mario game to sell it, with Odyssey being exactly that. It looks like a quirky title, however, with Mario able to almost possess surrounding objects and enemies - from a T-rex to a taxi cab, a Bullet Bill and a Goomba - in a fashion that we've never seen before in a Mario game. It might be genius, it might be a step too mad for the Mario hardcore. We'll find out in October...

Release date: 2018

Switch exclusive: Yes

Publisher: Nintendo

Announced during the company's E3 Spotlight presentation, Kirby makes its return in side-scrolling platformer fashion. With single or multiplayer, this looks like good ol' fashioned family fun. It's penned for released in 2018.

Release date: 2018

Switch exclusive: Yes

Publisher: Nintendo

Another Nintendo staple is Yoshi. And he's coming to Switch in 2018. With recent Wii and Wii U titles sticking to the side-scrolling platformer formula, Yoshi for Switch looks to break out of that format and offer a more three-dimensional approach for everyone's favourite dinosaur. Again, it's due in 2018.

Release date: 2017

Switch exclusive: No (version is exclusive, however)

Publisher: Bethesda

A potentially massive release for Switch: Bethesda is releasing Skyrim on Nintendo for the first time ever. Yep, you'll be able to play Skyrim on the go - and it'll be out this year.

Release date: August 29 2017

Switch exclusive: Yes

Publisher: Ubisoft

Nintendo is increasingly showing its hand as a versatile company which is willing to collaborate alongside other majors - and Mario + Rabbids is the unexpected and interesting epitome of that. Yep, Ubisoft's Rabbids are making their way into the Mushroom Kingdom in hilarious form in this adventure meets turn-based battle/strategy game. We've never seen a Mario like it before.

Release date: 2017

Switch exclusive: Yes

Publisher: Nintendo

If you're a JRPG fan then this ought to be the title for you. The original Xenoblade Chronicles has an almost cult following and the sequel doesn't look as though it'll disappoint.

Release date: 2017

Switch exclusive: No (version exclusive, however)

Publisher: EA Sports

FIFA is coming to Nintendo for the first time. It's caused something of a stir, however, as the Frostbite engine that EA uses under license for the game isn't used on the Switch game. That means inferior graphics and no Journey story mode for the latest title. We're glad it's coming to Switch for the first time, but many will see it as a hampered version.

Release date: July 21 2017

Switch exclusive: Yes

Publisher: Ubisoft

The sequel to the incredible original splat-'em-up, Splatoon 2 is best thought of as a family-friendly shooter. Paintballs rather than live ammo is one hell of a lot of fun, though, so this zany sequel is one to keep an eye on.

Release date: 2018 (TBC)

Switch exclusive: Yes

Publisher: Nintendo

Nintendo may well have stolen E3 2017 by announcing at its E3 Spotlight presentation that a new Metroid will be coming to Switch. We don't know what it'll look like, how it'll play, or when it'll be out... but we're still excited. And we think that's just fine. It's games like this that make a Switch worth the investment.

Release date: 2018/19

Switch exclusive: Yes

Publisher: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo

As if the Metroid announcement wasn't enough, Nintendo only went and lifted the lid on the fact The Pokemon Company is working on an exclusive Pokemon role-playing game for the Switch. It won't be released until at least 2018, however, so we're reading that as probably the year after. Still, fans will be extra excited about the prospect, we're sure.

Release date: From June 30 2017 (second DLC "holiday 2017")

Switch exclusive: Yes

Publisher: Nintendo

The biggest game on Switch has a trio of downloadable content purchases on the way. The first of which, The Master Trials, will be released in June; the second, The Champion's Ballad, will arrive for the holiday season. Harder difficulty modes, new weapons, masks and armour lead the changes. A great way for the Zelda hardcore to get yet more out of their love of Link.