Best Nintendo Switch games to look forward to in 2017 & 2018: Super Mario Odyssey, Skyrim Switch, Mario + Rabbids and more

Best Nintendo Switch games to look forward to in 2017 & 2018: Super Mario Odyssey, Skyrim Switch, Mario + Rabbids and moreNintendo
After the flop of the Wii U, Nintendo is looking to be on fine form with its Switch console. The home-meets-portable console was introduced in March 2017, along with Zelda: The Breath of the Wild, which might well be game of the year, and the company isn't looking to slow things down - with more releases penned in for 2017 and beyond.
In June 2017 the company hosted its E3 Spotlight stream, announcing a slew of games, the best of which we've included below alongside a trailer for each (where available). We'll continue to update this round-up throughout 2017 - so there'll always be something exciting to see.
Super Mario Odyssey
Release date: October 27 2017
Switch exclusive: Yes
Publisher: Nintendo
The Switch was always going to need a Mario game to sell it, with Odyssey being exactly that. It looks like a quirky title, however, with Mario able to almost possess surrounding objects and enemies - from a T-rex to a taxi cab, a Bullet Bill and a Goomba - in a fashion that we've never seen before in a Mario game. It might be genius, it might be a step too mad for the Mario hardcore. We'll find out in October...
Kirby
Release date: 2018
Switch exclusive: Yes
Publisher: Nintendo
Announced during the company's E3 Spotlight presentation, Kirby makes its return in side-scrolling platformer fashion. With single or multiplayer, this looks like good ol' fashioned family fun. It's penned for released in 2018.
Yoshi
Release date: 2018
Switch exclusive: Yes
Publisher: Nintendo
Another Nintendo staple is Yoshi. And he's coming to Switch in 2018. With recent Wii and Wii U titles sticking to the side-scrolling platformer formula, Yoshi for Switch looks to break out of that format and offer a more three-dimensional approach for everyone's favourite dinosaur. Again, it's due in 2018.
Skyrim Switch
Release date: 2017
Switch exclusive: No (version is exclusive, however)
Publisher: Bethesda
A potentially massive release for Switch: Bethesda is releasing Skyrim on Nintendo for the first time ever. Yep, you'll be able to play Skyrim on the go - and it'll be out this year.
Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
Release date: August 29 2017
Switch exclusive: Yes
Publisher: Ubisoft
Nintendo is increasingly showing its hand as a versatile company which is willing to collaborate alongside other majors - and Mario + Rabbids is the unexpected and interesting epitome of that. Yep, Ubisoft's Rabbids are making their way into the Mushroom Kingdom in hilarious form in this adventure meets turn-based battle/strategy game. We've never seen a Mario like it before.
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
Release date: 2017
Switch exclusive: Yes
Publisher: Nintendo
If you're a JRPG fan then this ought to be the title for you. The original Xenoblade Chronicles has an almost cult following and the sequel doesn't look as though it'll disappoint.
FIFA 18
Release date: 2017
Switch exclusive: No (version exclusive, however)
Publisher: EA Sports
FIFA is coming to Nintendo for the first time. It's caused something of a stir, however, as the Frostbite engine that EA uses under license for the game isn't used on the Switch game. That means inferior graphics and no Journey story mode for the latest title. We're glad it's coming to Switch for the first time, but many will see it as a hampered version.
Splatoon 2
Release date: July 21 2017
Switch exclusive: Yes
Publisher: Ubisoft
The sequel to the incredible original splat-'em-up, Splatoon 2 is best thought of as a family-friendly shooter. Paintballs rather than live ammo is one hell of a lot of fun, though, so this zany sequel is one to keep an eye on.
Metroid Prime 4
Release date: 2018 (TBC)
Switch exclusive: Yes
Publisher: Nintendo
Nintendo may well have stolen E3 2017 by announcing at its E3 Spotlight presentation that a new Metroid will be coming to Switch. We don't know what it'll look like, how it'll play, or when it'll be out... but we're still excited. And we think that's just fine. It's games like this that make a Switch worth the investment.
Unnamed Pokemon RPG
Release date: 2018/19
Switch exclusive: Yes
Publisher: The Pokemon Company / Nintendo
As if the Metroid announcement wasn't enough, Nintendo only went and lifted the lid on the fact The Pokemon Company is working on an exclusive Pokemon role-playing game for the Switch. It won't be released until at least 2018, however, so we're reading that as probably the year after. Still, fans will be extra excited about the prospect, we're sure.
Zelda: The Breath of the Wild DLC
Release date: From June 30 2017 (second DLC "holiday 2017")
Switch exclusive: Yes
Publisher: Nintendo
The biggest game on Switch has a trio of downloadable content purchases on the way. The first of which, The Master Trials, will be released in June; the second, The Champion's Ballad, will arrive for the holiday season. Harder difficulty modes, new weapons, masks and armour lead the changes. A great way for the Zelda hardcore to get yet more out of their love of Link.
E3 2017: All the games, major announcements and what to expect from the world's biggest games show
Best PS4 games to look forward to in 2017 & 2018: Spider-Man, Days Gone, God...
Xbox One X: Release date, price, specs and everything you need to know
PlayStation E3 2017 press conference: Watch it again and find out what was launched
- E3 2017: All the games, major announcements and what to expect from the world's biggest games show
- Best PS4 games to look forward to in 2017 & 2018: Spider-Man, Days Gone, God of War, Shadow of the Colossus and more
- Xbox One X vs PS4 Pro: What’s the difference?
- How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
- Nintendo Spotlight E3 2017: Find out what was launched for Switch
- Assassin's Creed Origins gameplay preview: The rethinking of a classic
- Far Cry 5 gameplay preview: A politically charged, unflinchingly brutal return to form
- PlayStation E3 2017 press conference: Watch it again and find out what was launched
- Best Nintendo Switch games to look forward to in 2017 & 2018: Super Mario Odyssey, Skyrim Switch, Mario + Rabbids and more
- Xbox One X preview: Age of 4K HDR gaming enters an all-new phase
- E3 2017: All the games, major announcements and what to expect from the world's biggest games show
- Essential Phone: Price, release date, and everything you need to know
- Microsoft Surface Laptop review: Much more than an elite Chromebook competitor
- Best PS4 games to look forward to in 2017 & 2018: Spider-Man, Days Gone, God of War, Shadow of the Colossus and more
- Xbox One X vs PS4 Pro: What’s the difference?
- Microsoft Surface Laptop: How to upgrade to Windows 10 Pro from Windows 10 S
- How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
- This amazing photo leak shows iPhone 7s/iPhone 8 panels
- Google may only release two Pixel phones, one possibly made by LG
- Nintendo Spotlight E3 2017: Find out what was launched for Switch
Comments