Did Atari make a new console? Watch its 'Ataribox' teaser here

Atari is teasing a new product called the Ataribox.

The rumour mill is of course speculating that the Ataribox is Atari's new gaming console, but the company hasn't confirmed anything as of yet, and it's being extremely vague. The retro gaming company posted a video of what appears to be console-like device with a wood-grain surface and slatted black plastic top. The video is titled "First look: A brand new Atari product. Years in the making."

A very simple website for the Ataribox is also now live, but it merely shows the short teaser video and absolutely nothing else. We've contacted Atari for more information. Some reports have claimed an announcement isn't planned yet, so we may not see Ataribox appear at E3 2017 this week, strangely. Stay tuned to Pocket-lint's E3 guide to see if Atari officially announces the Ataribox.

Keep in mind Atari has mainly stuck to republishing classic titles, licensing out its name, and developing random, one-off, Atari-branded products. If it is indeed working on a full-fledged gaming console, it would be quite a thrilling surprise. However, it could just be partnering with a manufacturer, which may be licensing the Atari name for a console - maybe even a mini console like the NES Mini.

But, again, nothing is confirmed. We'll keep you posted either way.