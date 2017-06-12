Honor 9 arrives in China with dual rear camera, all-metal body and Kirin 960 chipset

Honor, the more budget subsidiary of Huawei, has officially announced the Honor 9 in China. But even though it's from the budget brand, it doesn't scrimp on specs.

The Honor 9 has a 5.15-inch full HD display with 2.5D glass which slightly curves off at the edges and the same Kirin 960 chipset that features in the Huawei P10. There are two different versions of the Honor 9 available, one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, or 6GB of RAM - more than the Huawei P10 - with either 64GB or 128GB of storage.



If you need any more space for storing media content and apps, then you can expand it by up to 256GB with a microSD card.



Around the back of the phone Honor has fitted a dual camera, one lens has a 20-megapixel monochrome while the other is a 12-megapixel RGB sensor. The rear-camera feature 2x optical zoom, portrait and bokeh shooting modes. On the front is an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.



Other features of the Honor 9 include a 3,200mAh battery, 3.5mm headphone jack and Android 7.0 Nougat with Huawei's EMUI 5.1 skin over the top.



The phone itself has an all-metal body and will be available in grey, blue and gold colour finishes. It will be available to buy in China from Friday 16 June for CNY 2,300 ($340/£270), for the 4GB/64GB model, CNY 2,700 ($400/£315) for the 6GB/64GB model or CNY 3,000 ($440/350) for the 6GB/128GB model.

There's currently no word on a European release, but given other Honor phones are available already, we'd expect it show up at some point.