Xbox One X pre-order deals now available: How and where to pre-order

There's a new Xbox in town and it's the most powerful console ever made. The new Xbox One X will be available from 7 November, but to ensure you get yours from day one, you should think about pre-ordering.
The Xbox One X has powerful hardware, offering a custom eight-core Scorpio Engine and liquid cooling, while pushing out 4K 60fps visuals, with an Ultra HD Blu-ray player on board too.
But despite the jump in power over the Xbox One S, the new console is actually smaller. And as this is one Xbox platform, you'll be able to play the same titles across different consoles, but with the Xbox One X delivering the fastest and most beautiful graphical experience.
Xbox One X price and pre-order date
The Xbox One X will cost $499 in the US, £449 in the UK, and you can now place your order in advance.
Some retailers have pre-order pages available, with official pre-orders starting on Sunday 20 August - as announced as part of Microsoft's Gamescom 2017 press conference. You can check out the details for that event here.
You can check out retailers who have Xbox One X pages via the links below:
Xbox One X pre-orders UK
- Amazon.co.uk - see it on Amazon
- Game.co.uk - see it on Game
- GameStop.ie - see it on GameStop
- Zavvi.com - see it on Zavvi
Xbox One X pre-orders US
- Amazon.com - see it on Amazon
- Bestbuy.com - see it on Best Buy
- Walmart.com - see it on Walmart
Xbox One X pre-order deals
We're still waiting to hear about specific deals for the Xbox One X, but we expect that a number of retailers will announce bundles to save you money or help you score the latest games with your new console. We'll update when we have more information.
