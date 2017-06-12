Jaguar Land Rover invests $25m in Lyft for self-driving car techPocket-lint
Jaguar Land Rover, which is owned by Indian company Tata and is Britain's biggest car manufacturer, has invested $25 million (£20m) in American taxi-hailing service, Lyft. The money has been provided by JLR's InMotion Ventures subsidiary.
JLR has given Lyft the money to help it develop self-driving car technology, which is seen as the next big thing not only for cars in general, but for taxi cabs that can be hailed using an app on your phone. It should eventually help make rides cheaper as there won't be any driver to pay.
Jaguar Land Rover will also give Lyft a fleet of vehicles, a mixture of Jaguar and Land Rover models to assist with the development of the self-driving tech.
John Zimmer, Lyft president and co-founder said: "We’re excited to join forces with Jaguar Land Rover and InMotion,"
"Lyft envisions a future where shared mobility will transform cities and improve people’s lives."
- Lyft now lets you hail a cab from within FB Messenger, Slack and more
- What is Uber and how does it work?
- Uber plans to demo its fleet of electric flying cabs in 2020
- See all our Land Rovers news and reviews
Lyft is seen as the biggest rival to Uber, although their valuations are leagues apart: $7.5bn compared to Uber's $70bn. Lyft is only focusing its attention on expanding in the US for now, whereas Uber has expanded worldwide. However Uber has come under fire for some controversies in the past, which has helped Lyft secure funding and partnerships, as well as attracting new customers.
Jaguar Land Rover invests $25m in Lyft for self-driving car tech
Tesla Model Y could ditch wing mirrors in favour of cameras
Alphabet’s Waymo moves on from cars, now testing self-driving trucks
Volkswagen Golf GTI first drive: The hot hatch that transcends boundaries
- Jaguar Land Rover invests $25m in Lyft for self-driving car tech
- Tesla Model Y could ditch wing mirrors in favour of cameras
- Alphabet’s Waymo moves on from cars, now testing self-driving trucks
- Volkswagen Golf GTI first drive: The hot hatch that transcends boundaries
- Volkswagen Golf R-Line first drive: Leader of the pack
- Xbox One X vs Xbox One S: What's the difference?
- E3 2017: Rumours, press conferences and what to expect from the world's biggest games show
- Google Pixel 2: What's the story so far?
- Xbox One X: Release date, price, specs and everything you need to know
- Best PS4 games to look forward to in 2017 & 2018: Metro Exodus, Anthem, The Last of Us 2, Death Stranding and more
- FIFA 18: Release date, what's new and everything you need to know
- Getting fit with the Huawei Watch 2: Phone-free fitness, direct from your wrist
- Xbox E3 2017 press conference: Watch it again and find out what was launched
- Best smartphones 2017: The best phones available to buy today
- Jaguar Land Rover invests $25m in Lyft for self-driving car tech
Comments