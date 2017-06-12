The best Xbox One games to look forward to in 2017-2018: Crackdown 3, Forza Motorsport 7, Sea of Thieves, Ori 2 and more

The big news from E3 2017 was that the extra-powerful Xbox One X console - formerly Project Scorpio - will launch worldwide on November 7 2017. That means true 4K HDR gaming is imminent.

But it wasn't just hardware that Microsoft was showing off at its E3 conference. It was games too. Plenty of exclusives, others which will run better on the One X than any other platform. Exciting times.

We've included release dates where possible and a trailer for each of the best upcoming Xbox One games. We'll also update this round-up throughout E3 2017 and the rest of the year, so there'll always be something to come back for.

Release date: November 7 2017

Xbox One exclusive: Yes (also on Windows)

Publisher: Microsoft Studios

First revealed at E3 2015, it's been a fairly long wait for this Microsoft exclusive. But we can see why: the game is due to launch alongside the Xbox One X console, with full 4K graphics at 60fps, so there's surely been tuning going on to get that right. Plus actor Terry Crews plays the lead. Yep, Terry Crews - he's both hilarious and brilliant in that casting, as you can see from the trailer above.

Release date: October 3 2017

Xbox One exclusive: Yes (also on Windows)

Publisher: Turn 10

Forza is one of the Xbox's mainstays. So it was no surprise to see Motorsport 7 announced for 2017. Interestingly it'll arrive more than a month before the Xbox One X, but will support the fullest graphical fidelity to make that on- and off-road racing look all the more elegant.

Release date: 2018

Xbox One exclusive: No, also on PS4 and PC

Publisher: Ubisoft

It's been almost 15 years since the original game, so when Ubisoft pulled this one out of the bag at its E3 2017 pre-show conference it was one of those fuzzy stomach happy moments. The game's other-world setting - where multiple species communicate and interact - is quirky, cheeky and stunning. Think The Fifth Element in video game form and you're half way there.

Release date: 2017

Xbox One exclusive: No, also on PS4 and PC

Publisher: Rare

With more than a little pepper of Britishness - the trailer was voiced by Simon Pegg doing his try-hard Scottish accent - Sea of Thieves, a treasure hunting pirate game, produced by Rare, is one of those slightly out-there online games that's probably going to divide opinion. We played it in 2016 and loved it, however, because its co-op multiplayer brings a fresh approach to the usual hack and slash.

Release date: TBC

Xbox One exclusive: No, also on PS4 and PC

Publisher: Ubisoft

If there's a game to starkly contrast the jovial pirates of Sea of Thieves (above) then, well, Ubisoft has hit the nail on the head with Skull & Bones. This multiplayer takes you to the seas where you'll need to use co-operative play to sink your competitors' ships and get the best loot possible. With Assassin's Creed: Black Flag already under its belt, Ubi is no stranger to the world of pirates - which gives us more than an inkling that this is going to be one very well received game indeed.

Release date: TBC

Xbox One exclusive: Yes (also on Windows)

Publisher: Microsoft Studios

The visual style of the original Ori was simply gorgeous, a trait which is carried forward into the sequel, The Will of the Wisps. Also: that owl, it makes us want to cry.

Release date: 2018

Xbox One exclusive: No, also on PS4 and PC

Publisher: Deep Silver

The follow-up to Metro: Last Light proves that we can't keep our gaming hands off the post-apocalyptic future. First shown at the E3 2017 Xbox pre-show conference, Metro: Exodus looks stunning - while ensuring its fair share of frightening scares too.

Release date: 2018

Xbox One exclusive: No, also on PS4 and PC

Publisher: EA / BioWare

Perhaps the first "wow" game to be unveiled at E3 2017, the new IP from BioWare mixes robots and monsters together in a third-person mission-based adventure which looks like a mixing pot of Fallout 4, Titanfall 2, Horizon: Zero Dawn and Mass Effect. And we mean that in a good way. Just watch the trailer and try to keep your jaw closed.

Release date: 2018

Xbox One exclusive: Yes (also on Windows)

Publisher: Undead Labs

State of Decay has its work cut out more than ever, especially in the face of Sony's zombie onsluaght in its exclusive Days Gone and The Last of Us 2. But if you like open-world and the undead then it still looks like a top drawer title.

Release date: September 29 2017

Xbox One exclusive: Yes (also on Windows)

Publisher: Studio MDHR

Years in the making, Cuphead, the side-scrolling platformer, finally has a release date. Hurrah.

Release date: October 27 2017

Xbox One exclusive: No, also on PS4

Publisher: Bethesda

We loved the original Wolfenstein reboot when it landed in 2014. Three years on, it's time for round two in The New Colossus. Bethesda introduced the game at E3 2017 at its pre-show press conference (in quirky style, with a live action video that looked like something between Lassie and Terminator), showing the Nazi future and the American resistance.

Release date: September 8 2017

Xbox One exclusive: No, also on PS4

Publisher: Activision

The follow-up to Activision's massive multiplayer online first-person shooter is sure to be a big hit with its hardcore fans. And there's not long to wait, either, with the game arriving this September.

Release date: November 17 2017

Xbox One exclusive: No, also on PS4 and PC

Publisher: EA / DICE

The first game we played at E3 2017 was at EA's pre-show showcase, Star Wars: Battlefront 2 looks set to please fans of the original game - while grabbing yet more thanks to a brand new solo campaign mode. The game is even said to have a storyline that "helps bridge the gap between Return of the Jedi and The Fore Awakens". Interesting stuff.

Release date: TBC

Xbox One exclusive: No, also on PS4 and PC

Publisher: Rebellion

With its lick of British charm, Strange Brigade introduces an "exotic safari" of forgotten lands in a way that only publisher Rebellion could deliver. It's tongue-in-cheek 1930s-style trailer shifts direction not long in, introducing a rosta of enemy types - from the undead to armoured minotaurs - which look like they'll ensure it's no picnic.

Release date: October 27 2018

Xbox One exclusive: No, also on PS4

Publisher: Ubisoft

After a year off the boil, the Assassin's Creed series is back in business for 2017. And this time it's set in ancient Egypt.

Release date: February 27 2018

Xbox One exclusive: No, also on PS4

Publisher: Ubisoft

After the more stripped back sticks 'n' stones Far Cry: Primal, the forthcoming outing in the series, Far Cry 5, looks to be a far more current political missile. Set in a fictional United States, the story follows a preacher whose rise to prominence is more gang-like in style than religious. Throw in the usual array of hunting, shooting, flying and general disarray and it looks to be a return form for the series.

Release date: August 31 2017

Xbox One exclusive: No, also on PS4 and PC

Publisher: Square Enix

One of our favourite choice-based games of recent year's, which went under the radar of too many players, Before The Storm is effectively Life Is Strange 2. Judging by the trailer it's going to delve into life's big questions, with its share of quirks. Here's hoping it matches up to the mastery of the original.

Release date: October 17 2017

Xbox One exclusive: No, also on PS4 and PC

Publisher: Ubisoft

If you're a South Park fan then you'll love The Fractured But Whole, which looks almost exactly like a live episode of the animated adult comedy show. If you're a turn-based role-playing game fan then you'll love the game too, if you can get beyond its childish fart jokes and humour. Love both? Then you're in for a treat.

Release date: 2018

Xbox One exclusive: No, also on PS4

Publisher: Rockstar/Take-Two

We already had an inkling Red Dead Redemption 2 was on the cards before the official reveal at the end of 2016. A slew of rumours about the game circulated in summer 2015 - specifically around E3 time. A map was leaked on NeoGaf, alleged to be a design guide. And Take-Two previously said that Red Dead Redemption was as important a franchise as GTA. Considering there have only been two games in the series so far, which originally came out in 2004 and 2010 respectively, we're certainly due another one.

Release date: October 13 2017

Xbox One exclusive: No, also on PS4

Publisher: Bethesda

Like having the bejeezus scared out of you? Say hello to TEW2, the follow-up horror that will almost certainly make your skin crawl. And with Resident Evil 7 now played to death by most horror fans, the Friday 13th release date in October makes for perfect timing.

Release date: 2017

Xbox One exclusive: No, also for Xbox One and PC

Publisher: Capcom

The crossover beat-em-up is back, with Capcom characters - such as the Street Fighter gang and Mega Man - taking on superheroes from the Marvel Universe. Not much else is know for now, but you can expect a mighty of cast of fighters to control.