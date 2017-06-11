All the best EA trailers from E3 2017: Anthem, FIFA 18, A Way Out, Star Wars Battlefront 2 and more

EA does things a little differently for the world's largest gaming show: it doesn't present at the official E3 grounds. Instead it hosts an off-site live event to showcase its latest games and get the them in the hands of the gamers.

For 2017, with a new location at the Hollywood Palladium, EA didn't just unveil its usual sports franchise titles, it teased an upcoming game from BioWare, and showed off Star Wars: Battlefront 2 in depth.

Here are the best game trailers from the EA showcase at E3 2017.

First revealed in April 2017, the EA showcase gave more info about the Star Wars sequel, including some details about a single player story mode that would "help bridge the gap between Return of the Jedi and The Fore Awakens". Interesting.

The core focus at the showcase was the multiplayer game, which we played in a 20 vs 20 team match. There are special characters - think Darth Maul, Han Solo and others - and abilities cards this time around, which can be "bought" by earning in-game combat points.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 will be released 17 November 2017 for PS4, Xbox One and Windows.

The footy franchise has been built from the ground up this year, with Christiano Ronaldo providing his skills for motion-capture perfection.

There's also an updated story mode, following the ongoing career of Alex Hunter, in The Journey: Hunter Returns.

Introduced as BioWare's new IP, the crowd had a big reaction for this one.

EA wasn't saying much more, however, as the game was due to be shown in more detail the following day at Microsoft's pre-E3 press conference.

It's not all sport and gun fights, with EA Originals and Hazelight showing off this cooperative-only title, set around escaping from a prison. Yep, it can only be played split screen by two players at once - whether online or in the same room.

The dynamic introduced by the split-screen and, therefore, watching the interaction between both players' co-operative game, is very clever indeed. Looks like one of the most original games from the show already.

Football fans - well, American football fans - are treated to a FIFA-style story for Madden NFL 18. It's not just about the play, it's about emotional involvement.

Interestingly, the company made a particular point about how the game will look particularly special on Microsoft's Project Scorpio - a console we expect to learn much more about at Xbox's press conference.

In addition, EA showed off NBA Live 18, Need For Speed: Payback, the DLC content for Battlefield 1. Looks like a bumper array of content for 2017 and beyond.