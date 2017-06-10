Apple Pay Cash in iOS 11: What is it and how does it work?

Apple will introduce a feature, called Apple Pay Cash, in iOS 11 to make it easier for you to send money or receive money from friends.

Apple Pay Cash is technically part of Apple Pay, Apple's mobile payment system, but it lives in Apple's iMessage app. And all the money you receive via Apple Pay Cash will live on virtual card called Apple Pay Cash card, which exists within Wallet, Apple's other app for storing credit cards, debit cards, loyalty cards, boarding passes, tickets, and more. So, are you confused yet? No worries.

Pocket-lint has explained everything you need to know below.

When iOS 11 launches, Apple will allow person-to-person payments, just like apps Venmo, Square Cash, and believe it or not, Snapchat. Apple Pay Cash can be found in Apple's iMessage app. All you have to do is tap the Apple Pay thumbnail within the redesigned app drawer in iMessage. You can then set the payment amount, tap either request or pay, and approve the transaction.

If you're requesting money from someone, a link to make the payment will show up in your iMessage chat window with that person. If you're paying someone, you must hit the send button and use TouchID to approve the transaction. The TouchID sensor offers secure authentication for any type of Apple Pay Cash transaction, and yes, all transactions will be encrypted.

Payments will be sent from your debit card or credit card stored in Apple's Wallet app. But any money received will go into your "Apple Pay Cash" card, a virtual card that lives in Wallet. Apple is partnering with prepaid payment card company Green Dot on the virtual Apple Pay Cash card. From there, you can use the funds in the virtual card to pay others via iMessage and more.

Siri will be able to detect any conversation in iMessage about cash or payments. It'll automatically bring the Apple Pay app to the front of your iMessage app drawer if you or your friends are talking about money in iMessage. Furthermore, if any payment amount is mentioned, that amount will automatically be set when you open up the Apple Pay app, making it a breeze to send cash.

Apple Pay Cash works wherever Apple Pay is supported. You can learn more about Apple Pay from Pocket-lint's guide here. Not only can you use funds in your Apple Pay Cash card to send and receive money via iMessage, but you can also use it to make Apple Pay purchases at retail locations, on the web, and in apps. You can even transfer the funds to your own bank account.

Apple Pay Cash will be available through iOS 11 on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. But it only works on TouchID-supported devices, including Apple Watch, which means older iOS devices won't be able to take advantage of the peer-to-peer payments service.

iPhone SE

iPhone 6 and later

iPad Pro

iPad 5th generation

iPad Air 2

iPad Mini 3 and later

Apple Watch

To send money using Apple Pay Cash, you will have to add a debit card or credit card to Apple’s Wallet app. Money-transfer services backed by a debit card will be free, while those backed by a credit card will be charged a 3-per cent fee - the same as competitors. You can transfer directly to a bank account without having to pay a service fee, though the transfer may not be immediate.

Apple Pay Cash person-to-person payments (also called peer-to-peer payments) is coming to iOS 11 this autumn. It will be made available across all your Apple devices, like iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

Apple Pay Cash will only be available in the US at launch. There's no word yet on UK availability.

Apple Pay Cash will go up against competing offerings from PayPal, PayPal-owned Venmo, Square Cash, Snapchat's Snapcash feature, and popular bank services like Chase QuickPay. But unlike those competitors, Apple’s service is limited to iMessage users on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, and it doesn't offer a ledger option so you can keep detailed memos about each transaction.

