Google Pixel 2 could come with an 18:9 display

Google has yet to make any sort of official announcement about the existence of the second-generation Pixel smartphone, but a recent GFXBench listing for a device called the Pixel XL2 suggests one is on the horizon.
The listing also alludes to the fact the Pixel 2, or XL2 as it's called, could take design cues from the LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8 and feature an 18:9, or 2:1, display.
The listing mentions a 5.6-inch screen with a 2560 x 1312 resolution, making it smaller than both the LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8, which have 5.7- and 5.8-inch screens respectively, but still give it a 18:9 aspect ratio.
Given the screen sizes and resolutions, the Pixel XL2 would have a ppi of 514, while the LG and Samsung devices are much higher at 564 and 570 respectively.
We do have to take this leak with some caution, especially if it is meant to represent the Pixel XL2, rather than the regular size Pixel 2, as 5.6-inches for an 'XL' phone isn't big at all. It's also not clear from the listing if Google plans on ditching the home button, in a similar move to LG and Samsung.
The rest of the specs in the listing look more like the real deal though. It mentions a 2.4GHz quad-core Qualcomm processor, which is likely to be the Snapdragon 835.
Elsewhere there should be 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 12-megapixel rear camera that can record 4K video. The front-facing camera is noted as being 7-megapixels and can also record 4K video.
