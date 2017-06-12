OnePlus 5 vs Apple iPhone 7 vs iPhone 7 Plus: What's the rumoured difference?

OnePlus is set to unveil its new flagship, the OnePlus 5, on 20 June. The next flagship killer has some stiff competition on its hands this year, perhaps more so than ever, with Samsung's Galaxy S8 and S8+ already out there, as well as LG's G6 and Sony's Xperia XZ Premium.

With plenty of rumours flying about, along with a few confirmed details from OnePlus itself, we have a pretty good idea as to what the next flagship killer has in store. We've put the OnePlus 5 up against Apple's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in this feature to see how they differ and what similarities they might offer, based on the speculation.

Both aluminium, premium designs

Subtle antenna lines on both

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are waterproof

The Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus both come with a slim aluminium build, offering lovely rounded edges, subtle antenna lines on the rear and no 3.5mm headphone jack. The Lightning port sits at the bottom for charging, flanked by speakers either side, while a circular home button with the built in Touch ID fingerprint sensor is present on the front beneath the display.

The iPhone 7 measures 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1mm and weighs 138g, while the iPhone 7 Plus is larger and heavier at 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3mm and 188g. The smaller handset has a singular camera lens, while the larger has a horizontal dual-rear camera setup. Both devices are IP67 water resistant and come in six colour options, comprising rose gold, gold, silver, black, jet black and red.

Based on the official OnePlus image leak of the OnePlus 5, it looks like the new device will sport an aluminium build too, again with subtle antenna lines though rather than rounded edges like the iPhone, it appears to have a chamfered hard edge. There is no fingerprint sensor on the rear based on the leaks, but the OnePlus 5 will come with a dual-rear camera and like the iPhone 7 Plus, it will be a horizontal array.

No measurements have been leaked for the OnePlus 5 as yet and it is not yet known whether there will be a fingerprint sensor built into the display or in a button beneath the display. We also don't know whether OnePlus will add any form of water resistance and while USB Type-C will undoubtedly be on board, the 3.5mm headphone jack presence is currently unknown.

OnePlus 5 should offer larger and sharper display

No Mobile HDR on board or rumoured

OnePlus should be AMOLED, Apple opts for LED-backlit

The Apple iPhone 7 comes with a 4.7-inch LED-backlit display with a 1334 x 750 resolution resulting in a pixel density of 326ppi, while the iPhone 7 Plus has a 5.5-inch LED back-lit display with a Full HD resolution for a pixel density of 401ppi.

Neither Apple model has Mobile HDR on board, though remember these two handsets are due an update in September. The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus both offer excellent displays with good vibrancy, viewing angles and colour representation, despite not offering the highest resolutions.

The OnePlus 5 is rumoured to be coming with either a 5.3-inch display or a 5.5-inch display. The panel is expected to be Optic AMOLED like the OnePlus 3T, though it is not yet clear if the resolution will stick at Full HD or increase to Quad HD.

If the screen size remains at 5.5-inches and the resolution increases, we can expect a pixel density of 534ppi, which would be larger and sharper than the smaller iPhone 7. There have been no rumours to suggest the OnePlus 5 will offer Mobile HDR compatibility, like the Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6, or if there will be any other developments in terms of display over the 3T model.

Dual-rear camera on iPhone 7 Plus and coming to OnePlus 5

OnePlus 5 likely to have higher resolutions

4K video recording should be present on all three devices

The Apple iPhone 7 has a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel front camera, while the iPhone 7 Plus has a dual-rear camera featuring two 12-megapixel sensors, one wide angle and one telephoto, and the same 7-megapixel front camera.

Both devices feature a Quad-LED True Tone flash, optical image stabilisation, auto-HDR, exposure control and 4K video recording on the rear, while the front snapper is capable of 1080p video recording and it comes with a Retina Flash. Despite not offering the highest number of megapixels on the market, both the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus offer excellent results in the camera department.

The OnePlus 5 is confirmed to be coming with a dual-rear camera, which will be horizontally aligned like the iPhone 7 Plus. It is not clear what approach OnePlus will take though, with LG, Huawei and Apple all offering different dual-camera variations and functions.

The company hasn't yet revealed the sensor resolutions of the cameras either, though it has been suggested two 23-megapixel snappers will be on the back and a 16-megapixel camera will sit on the front. The OnePlus 3T offers optical image stabilisation, phase detection autofocus and 4K video recording capabilities on its rear snapper, as well as manual control and auto-HDR so we'd expect the same features from the OnePlus 5.

Powerful hardware on all three devices expected

More RAM expected for the OnePlus 5 and a larger battery capacity

Higher storage capacities thought to be available for iPhone over OnePlus

The Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus both feature Apple's A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit architecture and embedded M10 motion coprocessor. Apple doesn't disclose RAM information, though it is thought the smaller device has 2GB of RAM and the larger has 3GB.

Both Apple devices are available in 32GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options, none of which offer microSD. The iPhone 7 has a battery life of up to 14 hours 3G talk time, while the iPhone 7 Plus has up to 21 hours 3G talk time. Like the RAM, Apple doesn't disclose mAh battery capacities, making them a little harder to compare spec-for-spec.

The OnePlus 5 is confirmed to be coming with Qualcomm's latest 835 chip. RAM and storage capacities have yet to be made official, though rumours have suggested either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of storage.

OnePlus is another company that doesn't offer microSD support so whatever the capacity option or options are, that's all you get. The battery capacity is rumoured to be 4000mAh. The OnePlus 3T lasted through a normal day and then some on its 3400mAh battery so if OnePlus bumps up the capacity, it is likely to last longer than the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Quick top ups through Dash Charge will also no doubt be offered on the OnePlus 5.

iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus run on iOS

OnePlus 5 will likely run on OxygenOS, a customised version of Android Nougat

The Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus run on iOS 10 and they will see an update to iOS 11 when it launches later this year. The OnePlus 5 meanwhile, runs on the OxygenOS, which is a customised version of Android Nougat.

Which software platform you'll prefer will be based on your personal opinion and what you want to do with your device. If you have other Apple products, you'll find seamless integration using iOS but if you want to be able to customise your device in terms of software, the OnePlus 5 and Android will provide more flexibility than Apple.

OnePlus 5 likely to be around £200 cheaper than iPhone 7

The Apple iPhone 7 starts from £599, while the iPhone 7 Plus starts from £719. For the 128GB model, you're looking at £699 or £819.

The OnePlus 5 price has yet to be confirmed, or even rumoured, but as the OnePlus 3T costs just under £400, we'd expect the new device to hit around the same mark.

The Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are excellent devices, offering premium waterproof designs, great cameras and good performance.

It sounds like the OnePlus 5 will offer higher resolution cameras though, not that more megapixels necessarily means better, along with more RAM, a larger battery capacity and it is likely to be around £200 than the smaller iPhone and £300 cheaper than the larger model.

Despite the slight similarities in design, based on the leaks, the OnePlus 5 and the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are likely to be very different devices, especially in terms of software. We will update this feature as more details are confirmed, but the choice between them is likely to come down to your budget and which software experience you favour.