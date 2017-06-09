Hackers demand ransom from The Witcher developer to not reveal details of new game

CD Projekt Red is in a bit of a bind. The developer behind The Witcher 3 and Gwent: The Witcher Card Game has revealed that hackers have obtained design documents of its next title, Cyberpunk 2077, and are demanding cash to prevent a massive leak.

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most eagerly anticipated role-playing games, considering how good the last Witcher instalment turned out to be - one of the best RPGs ever, in our opinion. The developer has released few details about it so far, however, so any leak would be lapped up by fans.

Polish firm CD Projekt Red remains resolute in its decision to refuse the hackers' demands. It stated, via Twitter, that the design documents stolen are from early in the development process and, while they will reveal certain story points and spoilers for the game, are unrepresentative of its current vision.

CD Projekt Red has urged gamers who don't want their experience of Cyberpunk 2077 spoiled before it has been released not to read any leaked documents about it.

We wonder if an extended trailer or other official information might also be released next week, during E3 2017, to soften the documents' impact. We do know though that CD Projekt Red will not have its own stand or behind closed doors demo area this year.