Plantronics' trio of RIG headsets deliver Dolby Atmos on Xbox One, Project Scorpio and Windows 10

Plantronics' trio of RIG headsets deliver Dolby Atmos on Xbox One, Project Scorpio and Windows 10Plantronics
Plantronics has announced a new three-strong range of gaming headsets for Xbox One, upcoming Project Scorpio and Windows 10 PCs that support Dolby Atmos. The three headsets: RIG400LX, RIG600LX and wireless RIG800LX (pictured left to right), will be able to give gamers a more immersive experience by creating a more enveloping soundfield.
We all know how Dolby Atmos can add an extra sense of immersion to movies in the cinema, with speakers placed all around you. And it's the same with games; if you can hear enemies creeping up behind you, your reactions should in theory, be much quicker.
The Plantronics headsets don't just deliver 2D sound and fill in the gaps, but they take the full Atmos soundtrack data on games, which is decoded by the Xbox One or Windows PC and then sent to the headphones.
The RIG800LX are the only wireless pair in the new range, and come complete with a 24-hour battery life and "lag-free wireless connection". Inside the earcups are 40mm drivers that promise decent levels of bass and minimal distortion. A noise-cancelling microphone makes sure your fellow gamers can only hear you, and it can be muted by flipping it up and out the way.
Volume levels can be controlled using a dial on the earcup, and you can choose one of four EQ settings to adjust the sound signature.
The wired 400LX and 600LX models meanwhile make full use of Plantronics' LX1 amplifier, complete with three EQ settings and dual control dials for balancing between game and chat.
Both pairs feature 40mm drivers to deliver "crisp, powerful sound" and a "balanced soundstage with distortion-free bass".
Each pair of headphones comes with a code to let you activate the Dolby Atmos for Headphones setting on both Xbox One consoles and Windows 10 PCs. A license is required to activate Atmos on Xbox consoles and Windows PCs, and so Plantronics is bundling a free code with each of these three pairs of RIG headphones.
In addition to providing Dolby Atmos sound, all three headsets are lightweight, have sound isolating earcups and audio controls on the cables.
- Xbox One gets Dolby Atmos support at last, also adds streaming for Oculus Rift
- Xbox One S HDR games list: All the games you can play in HDR
- Dolby Atmos explained: What is it and how do I get it?
The RIG400LX, RIG600LX and RIG800LX will be available from the fall for $99.99, $129.99 and $149.99 respectively.
7 best workout headphones you can buy today
Best Bluetooth headphones 2017: 10 of the best on/over-ears for wireless listening
Sony MDR-1000X review: Quite simply phenomenal noise-cancelling headphones
Best Beats headphones: Which Beats are right for you?
- Plantronics' trio of RIG headsets deliver Dolby Atmos on Xbox One, Project Scorpio and Windows 10
- V-Moda Forza Metallo Wireless review: Jaw-dropping sound from new neckband earphones
- V-Moda Crossfade 2 Wireless review: Ace sound and comfort in a hardy industrial design
- 1More MK802 review: Great value Bluetooth over-ear headphones
- Marshall Mid Bluetooth headphones review: Get ready to rawk out
- Audeze iSine10 review: In-ears unlike any other
- Sony MDR-XB80BS Extra Bass review: Loud, bassy and firm-fitting sports earphones
- Bragi Dash Pro wireless earbuds offer real-time translation and more
- Blue Satellite wireless headphones combine built-in amp and ANC in a $400 package
- New Balance PaceIQ review: Affordable sports earphones are outpaced by rivals
- HTC U11 review: Flagship glory, with a gimmick squeezed in
- Which is the best music streaming service in the UK? Apple Music vs Spotify and more
- Grab yourself a cheap Kindle Paperwhite for summer reading with £20 off
- Apple 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K display (2017) preview: Bright and powerful
- How Android Wear 2.0 puts the Huawei Watch 2 ahead of the competition
- Plantronics' trio of RIG headsets deliver Dolby Atmos on Xbox One, Project Scorpio and Windows 10
- Apple iPad Pro 10.5: Release date, specs and everything you need to know
- Oppo UDP-203 and 205 Blu-ray players now support Dolby Vision
- Do these leaked iPhone 8 drawings reveal the phone's final design?
- Xbox Project Scorpio: Release date, price, specs and everything you need to know
Comments