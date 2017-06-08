YouView piloting Alexa support for TV boxes, change channels using voice-control

YouView piloting Alexa support for TV boxes, change channels using voice-controlYouView
- Trial being piloted first
- Control your set-top-box through speech
YouView is planning Alexa support for viewers using any of the connected TV set-top-boxes available through TalkTalk, BT and other manufacturers.
It is piloting voice-controlled features that will enable viewers to interact with their boxes and YouView services through speech.
A viewer will require an Amazon Echo, Echo Dot or other Alexa-enabled device, which will understand his or her commands, and a YouView Skill will give options to perform many of the current functions that usually require a remote control.
YouView is working with the Alexa Video Skill API - one of the first developers to do so. It should give viewers the ability to navigate around the user interface, play content and search for shows and movies.
Just barking "Alexa, change the channel to BT Sport 1" will find the station you want. Even commands as simple as "Alexa, play Eastenders" should work.
"We constantly challenge ourselves to identify key technology that will improve our TV service, and allow our customers to easily access the huge range of content available on the platform," said Aleks Habdank, managing director of TV at YouView partner TalkTalk.
"Amazon Alexa is a prime example of the kind of innovation that we look to invest in and are incredibly excited to see the results of this partnership."
There is currently no timescale as to when a full rollout of Alexa-compatibility for YouView will occur. We'll update you as we find out more.
- Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus: What's the story so far?
