Best iPad Pro 10.5 cases: Protect your new Apple tablet

Apple announced the iPad Pro 10.5 at its WWDC developer conference in June. The new, slightly redesigned iPad bridges the gap between the now discontinued iPad Pro 9.7 and the larger iPad Pro 12.9, bringing a 20 per cent increase in display size but a 40 per cent reduction in bezels for a similar footprint to 2016's model.

The iPad Pro 10.5 offers all the features and functions you'd expect from a Pro model with the latest processor, Smart Connector, Apple Pencil compatibility and a lovely slim metal build. As with all tablets or smartphones though, no matter how beautiful their designs, putting some form of protection on them is normally a good idea.

There are numerous cases already available, some of which are minimal to keep the design traits visible, while others are more rugged to offer better protection. We have rounded up some of the best cases for the Apple iPad Pro 10.5 we have found so far but we will be updating this feature as more catch our eye.

The Apple Smart Cover protects the iPad Pro 10.5's screen and it is available in seven colour options in the silicone finish or four in the leather option. Open it and the screen will wake up, while closing it will send it to sleep and the cover will fold into a stand when open too.

PRICE: From £49 from Apple

For those looking to use the iPad Pro 10.5 as a working-on-the-move device, the official Apple Smart Keyboard is a good option to consider. This case will protect your screen when closed, act as a stand when open and the full-size keyboard connects via the Smart Connector.

PRICE: £159 from Apple

The Apple Leather Sleeve for the iPad Pro 10.5 comes in four colours and it protects your tablet with a soft microfibre lining. As you'll probably have noticed, there is also a little convenient pocket for the Apple Pencil too, though the Pencil itself is of course sold separately.

PRICE: £129 from Apple

The ESR case for the iPad Pro 10.5 has a synthetic leather exterior, coupled with a microfibre interior lining. There is a hand strap, Apple Pencil holder and organiser pocket and it features the automatic sleep and wake functionality.

PRICE: £17.99 from Amazon

The i-Blason Supcase Heavy Duty iPad Pro 10.5 case has a front cover with raised bevel edges and it is made up of a polycarbonate hard shell and flexible TPU to withstand drops and shocks.

PRICE: £21.99 from Amazon

The Logitech Slim Combo cover is a slightly cheaper alternative to Apple's Smart Keyboard. It is both a case and keyboard, with the detectable keyboard connecting to your iPad through the Smart Connector. The Slim Combo is available in black and blue colour options.

PRICE: £119 from Logitech

The Pad & Quill Oxford Case for the iPad Pro 10.5 offers protection for both the front and rear of your new tablet, as well as a 25-year leather warranty and a leather Apple Pencil holder built in. It is available in two colours.

PRICE: $130 from Pad & Quill

The Poetic Lumos iPad Pro 10.5 cover has an integrated pencil holder for those that have the Apple Pencil. It is made with a tactile grip feature with micro grips for stronger grip position and it has an open slot for docking into the Smart Keyboard case.

PRICE: £4.95 from Amazon

The Moko case is made up of hard back design with a leather and microfibre front. It comes in a series of colour options and it offers access to all ports and functions, whilst also automatically waking or sending your iPad to sleep when it is opened or closed.

PRICE: £6.99 from Amazon

The Sparin Smart Slim PU Leather Case for the iPad Pro 10.5 offers full access to all controls, all round protection and it offers an auto sleep and wake feature, like the Apple Smart Cover.

PRICE: £10.99 from Amazon