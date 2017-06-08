Grab yourself a cheap Kindle Paperwhite for summer reading with £20 off

Grab yourself a cheap Kindle Paperwhite for summer reading with £20 offAmazon
- Kindle Voyage discounted too
- All versions cheaper
Amazon has discounted two of its top eBook readers just in time for your summer holidays.
The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Voyage readers are both carrying sale prices at present, with £20 knocked off each.
That means you can get a Kindle Paperwhite for £89.99 (usual price £109.99) and the Kindle Voyage for £149.99 (usually £169.99).
All versions of the Paperwhite and Voyage are discounted, so you can also buy the white Kindle Paperwhite, plus versions of both devices with 3G connectivity as well as the standard Wi-Fi.
You can also choose to have "special offers" - Amazon suggestions on your device - switched on or off. The latter costs a bit more.
The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite device has a 6-inch screen with 300ppi E Ink resolution. It also has a built-in backlight light to improve reading conditions in all light, whether it is day or night.
The Amazon Kindle Voyage also has a 6-inch screen with 300ppi resolution. It includes an adaptive front light, which changes brightness depending on ambient lighting conditions, which works with the backlight to further improve reading. It is also lighter than the Paperwhite, weighing 180g in preference to 205g.
Both devices have touchscreen displays, but the Voyage adds "PagePress" touch in the side bezels.
