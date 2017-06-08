Oppo UDP-203 and 205 Blu-ray players now support Dolby Vision

Oppo UDP-203 and 205 Blu-ray players now support Dolby VisionOppo Digital
Oppo has released an official update for its UDP-203 and UDP-205 Ultra HD Blu-ray players that will bring the added benefit of Dolby Vision support.
A Beta version of the firmware has previously been available in the US, and some owners there noticed their players being able to support Dolby's own HDR TV tech. Now though, Oppo has begun rolling out a firmware update for owners worldwide.
The update can be completed either via the internet, or can be downloaded to USB stick from Oppo's website, and then loaded onto the player.
Dolby Vision has, up until now, only been available to view through services such as Netflix and Amazon, but the first 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray discs to support the format: Despicable Me 1 and 2, were released this week on 6 June.
But even if you have an Oppo player, and a Dolby Vision disc to play on it, you'll still need a Dolby Vision-enabled TV to take full advantage.
LG's 2016 lineup of OLED TVs was the first to support Dolby Vision, and its 2017 lineup has followed suit. Sony jumped on the Dolby Vision bandwagon too with its A1 OLED TV, XE94 and XE93 TV ranges.
If you don't have a Dolby Vision TV, you'll still be able to watch discs in HDR via HDR10. Dolby Vision expands upon HDR10 by being a complete end-to-end production process, so Dolby can dictate the metadata in each frame, and then Dolby Vision-enabled players and TVs can read it exactly as it was meant to be.
The result is far more accurate colours, greater contrast levels and higher levels of brightness, delivering a more lifelike image and one that the director intended.
The Oppo Blu-ray player update is rolling out now, you can find a full tutorial on how to update it on the company's website.
