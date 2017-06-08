Use your Amazon Echo and Alexa to follow the UK General Election

Use your Amazon Echo and Alexa to follow the UK General ElectionPocket-lint
- Use Alexa to find out results and more
- Several sample questions below
It's the UK General Election today, with millions voting on the future leaders of the country throughout Thursday 8 June, with results expected to start to come in soon after midnight tonight.
TV stations will undoubtedly cover the proceedings all day and night, but there's another, less intrusive way to follow the news and information as it comes in. You can use your Amazon Echo or other Alexa-enabled device to keep up-to-date with the election simply by using your voice.
You can use a fair few key phrases to find out different aspects of the General Election throughout the day. Polling statistics are available, along with updates on the individual parties.
- Amazon Echo gets cool new features, check out what Alexa can do now
- Amazon Echo vs Amazon Tap vs Echo Dot vs Echo Look vs Echo Show: What's the difference?
Alexa can also tell you which areas have declared and which party has gained or retained its seat.
Here are a few questions you can try throughout today:
- Alexa, what's the polling like?
- Alexa, what's the latest with The Labour Party?
- Alexa, what's the latest with Theresa May?
- Alexa, what's the latest with the election?
- Alexa, who is winning the election?
- Alexa, how many seats do the Liberal Democrats have?
- Alexa, who is winning in Scotland?
There are plenty more too, which you can find out for yourself. You can even ask Alexa for stats on previous elections and information about the candidates in this one.
Whatever you do, we also thoroughly encourage you to vote, whoever your chosen party is. It is your democratic right to help shape the future of the country and you should use it.
The Amazon Echo is currently £149.99 in black or white on Amazon.co.uk. It costs $179.99 on Amazon.com in the States.
Apple HomePod: Price, release date, specs and everything you need to know
Amazon Echo review: It's all about Alexa
Hive review: The British Gas system that's the hub of all things
Nest Cam IQ vs Nest Cam Indoor: What's the difference?
- Use your Amazon Echo and Alexa to follow the UK General Election
- Apple HomePod preview: Say hello to Apple's smart Siri speaker
- Amazon Echo gets cool new features, check out what Alexa can do now
- HP's Cortana device will be a standalone speaker with AI built in
- What is Samsung Connect Home and how does it work?
- Samsung Connect Home Wi-Fi takes on Google Wifi with smart home skills to boot
- Eve Degree is your HomeKit-ready indoor or outdoor weather station
- Nest Cam IQ vs Nest Cam Indoor: What's the difference?
- Nest Cam IQ 4K security camera can tell the difference between a burglar or a thing
- Nest Cam IQ preview: 4K sensor brings facial recognition and more precise alerts
- Apple iPad Pro 10.5 vs iPad Pro 9.7: Should you upgrade?
- Do these leaked iPhone 8 drawings reveal the phone's final design?
- Which Apple iPad is best for you? iPad mini vs iPad Air vs iPad vs iPad Pro
- How Android Wear 2.0 puts the Huawei Watch 2 ahead of the competition
- Use your Amazon Echo and Alexa to follow the UK General Election
- Which is the best music streaming service in the UK? Apple Music vs Spotify and more
- OnePlus 5 will launch on 20 June
- Will my Mac run MacOS High Sierra?
- Samsung Galaxy S8 Arctic Silver will be an EE exclusive, pre-order yours from 23 June
- Oppo UDP-203 and 205 Blu-ray players now support Dolby Vision
Comments