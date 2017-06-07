Apple made a pair of sneakers once and now you can buy them
How much would you pay for a pair of really old sneakers - better yet, Apple-branded sneakers?
Private collectibles vendor Heritage Auctions has published a new auction listing, and the starting price isn't exactly cheap. It plans to auction off a pair of rare, vintage Apple trainers, with the bidding set to open at just $15,000. The shoe, which features a rainbow Apple logo, was originally produced in the early 1990s for company employees. The auction is scheduled to go live on eBay on 11 June.
Apple was experimenting with fashion apparel and wearables at the time, which you can read all about here, but for whatever reason, these shoes never left the prototype stage and were given to employees. It's unclear how many pairs exist, but some reports speculate only one or two may be out in the wild. Heritage Auctions estimated the real value of the shoes to be somewhere around $30,000.
- Will my iPhone or iPad get iOS 11?
- Apple HomePod preview: Say hello to Apple's smart Siri speaker
- Apple Watch major software update: What's new in WatchOS 4?
There aren't even many photographs of the sneakers since they're so rare, so we imagine Apple fan boys and girls will be chomping at the bit to get their hands on - or should we say, feet in - these kicks. It'll be interesting to see how much they go for, considering Apple memorabilia tends to fetch extreme prices at auctions. Last year, for instance, Steve Jobs' leather jacket sold for $22,000.
The Marin School in California even sold couple of authentic Steve Jobs business cards for $10,000.
Apple made a pair of sneakers once and now you can buy them
Cozmo preview: The Anki robot friend comes to the UK at last
Weird and wonderful tech of Computex 2017: The best and crazy products and mods
Snap Spectacles tips and tricks: Get creative with your new Snapchat sunglasses
- Apple made a pair of sneakers once and now you can buy them
- Weird and wonderful tech of Computex 2017: The best and crazy products and mods
- Snap Spectacles tips and tricks: Get creative with your new Snapchat sunglasses
- Snap Spectacles: What are they, how do they work and where can you buy them?
- Snap Spectacles now available in UK, take videos with your eyes
- F1 on the water: How Ben Ainslie and Land Rover BAR plan to win the America's Cup
- Best fans: Keep cool while the heat rises
- Bang & Olufsen's new product is... beer!
- What is Google Jamboard, how does it work, and when can you buy it?
- Would you cover your walls with Snowbonk? Paint-naming AI gets it hilariously wrong
- Apple iPad Pro 10.5 vs iPad Pro 9.7: Should you upgrade?
- E3 2017: Rumours, press conferences and what to expect from the world's biggest games show
- Which Apple iPad is best for you? iPad mini vs iPad Air vs iPad vs iPad Pro
- How Android Wear 2.0 puts the Huawei Watch 2 ahead of the competition
- All-new Amazon Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 tablets now on sale, from £50
- Xbox Project Scorpio: Release date, price, specs and everything you need to know
- Xbox One S HDR games list: All the games you can play in HDR
- Is this the OnePlus 5? Phone design revealed in super-clear image
- Who needs a phone with the Huawei Watch 2?
- Asus Chromebook Flip C302CA review: Chrome OS is about to enter a new league
Comments