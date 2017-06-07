Strange Brigade is a '30s monster adventure that could steal E3 2017

Rebellion has announced Strange Brigade, a new game from the same development team as Sniper Elite 4 and Zombie Army Trilogy, that could be the surprise hit of E3 2017.

We'll be going hands-on with the game at the trade show in Los Angeles next week, but for now Rebellion has provided a trailer to see the sort of thing on offer.

It is set in the 1930s, around the sort of mummy and monster movies of the era, also evoking the action-adventure styles of Indiana Jones and, in some ways, Tomb Raider.

We're not sure about the actual gameplay yet - that will come during our hands-on - but you play one of the four members of the Strange Brigade in up to four-player co-op. You can even play solo as you take on the undead and "mythological menaces". A giant, dead Egyptian queen is one of the major foes, as you can see in the trailer.

Each of the heroic characters has an arsenal of weapons and tactics to use, plus unique superpowers to tackle the ghoulies and ghasts.

Strange Brigade is "coming soon" for PS4, Xbox One and PC. We'll find out more next week.

Rebellion will also show Rogue Trooper Redux during E3 and we're hoping to catch up with company head Jason Kingsley for more gossip on the Judge Dredd: Mega-City One TV series and more.