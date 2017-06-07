Xbox One S HDR games list: All the games you can play in HDR

Xbox One S HDR games list: All the games you can play in HDRPocket-lint
The Xbox One S has been around for a year now, coming before Sony refreshed its PS4 line with the slimmer standard and PS4 Pro models. And it has offered HDR gaming from the off, beating both of those to the punch by several months.
However, developers seem to be slower on the uptake as their PlayStation counterparts. There don't seem to be as many high dynamic range-friendly games for Xbox as there are for PS4. Or so you might have thought.
There are actually plenty of HDR games, beyond Gears of War 4 and Forza Horizon 3, and many more are promised - with patches for existing games already available or coming.
- What is HDR, what TVs and devices support HDR, and what HDR content can I watch?
- How Xbox One backwards compatibility works: The Xbox 360 games list and more
- Xbox Game Pass: Release date, price and all the games you can play
If you have an Xbox One S then, and a compatible TV, there are a fair few titles that make the most of it. Here's our handy guide on the list of HDR games and how to get them to work.
Looking for games that support HDR on Xbox One S (+ your capable TV) ? Head to the store and scroll down to HDR Gaming for a list of titles pic.twitter.com/y8ZoHDcGHE— Larry Hryb ???? (@majornelson) May 30, 2017
How to switch on HDR on Xbox One S
HDR is actually on by default on the Xbox One S. If you have your TV set up successfully, your games console should detect HDR mode and play them with the increased colour gamut and contrast as expected.
If it isn't, that could be down to a few different things.
First, check that your TV is compliant with HDR10 - the format needed for Xbox One S compatibility. There are several HDR standards, but HDR10 is by far the most common so it's very likely your 4K HDR telly supports it.
Then check the input on your TV you use for Xbox. Most HDR TVs require you - for reasons that baffle us - to switch on the HDR (or Deep Colour, as it is sometimes called) mode for each compatible HDMI port after purchase. This will be found in the settings of your individual set.
Finally, check that the HDR mode is enacted on your console, just in case. Go to Settings > All Settings, choose Display & Sound > Video Output and choose Advanced Video Settings. Check that both the Allow 4K and Allow HDR options are ticked.
Please remember, HDR is only available on Xbox One S - it is not possible to play games in HDR on an older, standard Xbox One.
The Xbox One S HDR games list (as of 7 June 2017)
You can see all the HDR-compatible games at the bottom of the Xbox Games Store on your console, just scroll down. Alternatively, here is the complete list of games with HDR graphics currently available. Microsoft has promised more to come.
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Final Fantasy XV
- Forza Horizon 3
- Gears of War 4
- Halo Wars 2
- Hitman
- Injustice 2
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- NBA 2K17
- Resident Evil 7: biohazard
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
- World of Tanks
It is also claimed that Pure Chess and Warframe are HDR-compatible, but are not listed on the HDR section of the store. Battlefield 1 and ReCore are soon to be added, according to reports.
E3 2017: Rumours, press conferences and what to expect from the world's biggest games show
Best upcoming PS4 games to look forward to in 2017: The Last of Us 2, Red Dead...
Xbox Project Scorpio: Release date, price, specs and everything you need to...
Nintendo SNES Classic Mini: Release date, games and everything you need to know
- E3 2017: Rumours, press conferences and what to expect from the world's biggest games show
- Xbox One S HDR games list: All the games you can play in HDR
- Monument Valley 2 review: Beautiful yes, but is it worth £5?
- How Xbox One backwards compatibility works: The Xbox 360 games list and more
- Pokemon coming to Nintendo Switch in September
- Apple iPad Pro 10.5 vs iPad 9.7 (2017): What's the difference?
- Apple iPad Pro 10.5 vs iPad Pro 9.7: Should you upgrade?
- Is this the OnePlus 5? Phone design revealed in super-clear image
- Apple iPad Pro 10.5 vs iPad Pro 12.9: What's the difference?
- Which Apple iPad is best for you? iPad mini vs iPad Air vs iPad vs iPad Pro
- All-new Amazon Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 tablets now on sale, from £50
- These Galaxy Note 8 images allude to on-screen fingerprint sensor and dual-lens camera
- E3 2017: Rumours, press conferences and what to expect from the world's biggest games show
- How Android Wear 2.0 puts the Huawei Watch 2 ahead of the competition
- Xbox One S HDR games list: All the games you can play in HDR
Comments