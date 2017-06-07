Xbox One S HDR games list: All the games you can play in HDR

Games
Pocket-lint Xbox One S HDR games list: All the games you can play in HDR

The Xbox One S has been around for a year now, coming before Sony refreshed its PS4 line with the slimmer standard and PS4 Pro models. And it has offered HDR gaming from the off, beating both of those to the punch by several months.

However, developers seem to be slower on the uptake as their PlayStation counterparts. There don't seem to be as many high dynamic range-friendly games for Xbox as there are for PS4. Or so you might have thought.

There are actually plenty of HDR games, beyond Gears of War 4 and Forza Horizon 3, and many more are promised - with patches for existing games already available or coming.

If you have an Xbox One S then, and a compatible TV, there are a fair few titles that make the most of it. Here's our handy guide on the list of HDR games and how to get them to work.

How to switch on HDR on Xbox One S

HDR is actually on by default on the Xbox One S. If you have your TV set up successfully, your games console should detect HDR mode and play them with the increased colour gamut and contrast as expected.

If it isn't, that could be down to a few different things.

First, check that your TV is compliant with HDR10 - the format needed for Xbox One S compatibility. There are several HDR standards, but HDR10 is by far the most common so it's very likely your 4K HDR telly supports it.

Then check the input on your TV you use for Xbox. Most HDR TVs require you - for reasons that baffle us - to switch on the HDR (or Deep Colour, as it is sometimes called) mode for each compatible HDMI port after purchase. This will be found in the settings of your individual set.

Finally, check that the HDR mode is enacted on your console, just in case. Go to Settings > All Settings, choose Display & Sound > Video Output and choose Advanced Video Settings. Check that both the Allow 4K and Allow HDR options are ticked.

Please remember, HDR is only available on Xbox One S - it is not possible to play games in HDR on an older, standard Xbox One.

The Coalition / Microsoft XboxGears4_horde_enemies copy

The Xbox One S HDR games list (as of 7 June 2017)

You can see all the HDR-compatible games at the bottom of the Xbox Games Store on your console, just scroll down. Alternatively, here is the complete list of games with HDR graphics currently available. Microsoft has promised more to come.

It is also claimed that Pure Chess and Warframe are HDR-compatible, but are not listed on the HDR section of the store. Battlefield 1 and ReCore are soon to be added, according to reports.

Sections Microsoft Xbox Games
E3 2017: Rumours, press conferences and what to expect from the world's biggest games show

E3 2017: Rumours, press conferences and what to expect from the world's biggest games show

Best upcoming PS4 games to look forward to in 2017: The Last of Us 2, Red Dead Redemption 2 and more

Best upcoming PS4 games to look forward to in 2017: The Last of Us 2, Red Dead...

Xbox Project Scorpio: Release date, price, specs and everything you need to know

Xbox Project Scorpio: Release date, price, specs and everything you need to...

Nintendo SNES Classic Mini: Release date, games and everything you need to know

Nintendo SNES Classic Mini: Release date, games and everything you need to know

Popular In Games On Pocket-lint
  1. E3 2017: Rumours, press conferences and what to expect from the world's biggest games show
  2. Xbox One S HDR games list: All the games you can play in HDR
  3. Monument Valley 2 review: Beautiful yes, but is it worth £5?
  4. How Xbox One backwards compatibility works: The Xbox 360 games list and more
  5. Pokemon coming to Nintendo Switch in September
  1. FIFA 18 details confirmed: Ronaldo on the box, release date and trailer
  2. Nintendo Switch online subscription service delayed until 2018
  3. Tekken 7 review: The king of fighters
  4. Nintendo SNES Classic Mini: Release date, games and everything you need to know
  5. Gold PS4 to be available prior to E3 2017?
  1. Apple iPad Pro 10.5 vs iPad 9.7 (2017): What's the difference?
  2. Apple iPad Pro 10.5 vs iPad Pro 9.7: Should you upgrade?
  3. Is this the OnePlus 5? Phone design revealed in super-clear image
  4. Apple iPad Pro 10.5 vs iPad Pro 12.9: What's the difference?
  5. Which Apple iPad is best for you? iPad mini vs iPad Air vs iPad vs iPad Pro
  1. All-new Amazon Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 tablets now on sale, from £50
  2. These Galaxy Note 8 images allude to on-screen fingerprint sensor and dual-lens camera
  3. E3 2017: Rumours, press conferences and what to expect from the world's biggest games show
  4. How Android Wear 2.0 puts the Huawei Watch 2 ahead of the competition
  5. Xbox One S HDR games list: All the games you can play in HDR

Comments