OnePlus 5 launch: When is it and where can you watch it online?

OnePlus has confirmed the OnePlus 5 will be unveiled on 20 June.
The OnePlus 5 follows the OnePlus 3T, one of the best budget smartphones of 2016. It debuted with top-notch specs and easily rivalled high-end devices like the Samsung Galaxy S7, HTC 10, and LG G5. But will OnePlus' next flagship be able to do the same? Can it give the new Galaxy S8 and LG G6 a run for their money, while still maintaining OnePlus' flagship-killing price strategy?
Pocket-lint has rounded up all the latest rumours on the OnePlus 5 here, but if you want to know more about the phone's actual launch event, we've got you covered there as well. Here's everything you need to know about when it is and how you can watch it online.
When is the OnePlus 5 launch event?
The OnePlus 5 launch event will take place at 12pm EST (9am PST/5pm BST) on Tuesday 20 June. You will be able to watch the event online.
In addition, the company will be holding pop-up launch events in many major cities, including London, New York, and Berlin, on 20 June and 21 June. The phone will be shown off to a live audience at each of these events. Check out OnePlus' website to RSVP your spot.
Can you watch the OnePlus 5 event online?
Yes. Here (the video won't be live until the day of the event):
Are you prepared for the OnePlus 5? Focus on what matters and join our keynote live on June 20. https://t.co/uuWc1m3pz1 pic.twitter.com/KfbVfMyh00— OnePlus (@oneplus) June 6, 2017
You can also visit OnePlus' website to watch the live stream.
