Will my iPhone or iPad get iOS 11?

Apple unveiled iOS 11 during its WWDC 17 keynote on Monday 5 June and revealed several key new features coming to iPad and iPhone. But will your phone or tablet be able to run the new software when it arrives around September time?

Well, if you have an iPhone from the iPhone 5s and above you should be okay. In addition, you should be fine if you own an iPad mini 2 or iPad Air and above. Even the sixth-generation iPod touch gets a bit of iOS 11 love.

Here's a list of all the supported devices, just so you can double check whether your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch will be able to run iOS 11 when it arrives in the "Fall":

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone SE

iPhone 5s

The three rumoured iPhones - the iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus and iPhone 8 tipped for a September announcement - will no doubt ship with iOS 11 pre-installed.

12.9-inch iPad Pro (second-gen)

10.5-inch iPad Pro

12.9-inch iPad Pro (first-gen)

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad (fifth-gen)

iPad Air 2

iPad Air

iPad mini 4

iPad mini 3

iPad mini 2

iPod touch (sixth-gen)

iOS 11 will add several key new features, including split screen multitasking for iPad, new Maps and navigation talents and an all-new App Store design. You can read about the new features here: Apple iOS 11: 11 new features coming to your iPhone and iPad

A developers beta build of the software is now available, while a public beta version of iOS 11 will be made available in late June.