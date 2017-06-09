18 glorious GoPro photos of our amazing, beautiful world

Monday 5 June was World Environment Day and to celebrate GoPro encouraged its users to snap and submit photos to the GoPro Awards. GoPro asked for any photo that captured the world's beauty and helped remind others of the importance of protecting the environment.

It received a stack of entries that are truly inspiring.

The most stunning photos are soon to be selected by GoPro as award winners and reap the rewards of internet fame and cash prizes. However, we've dived into its archives ahead of the final announcements, to pick out some of the most impressive snaps entered so far. 

Palm tree paradise

Mark BaechtoldMark_Baechtold_33274142_LATAM_master

In the middle of the British summer, with the usual sporadic showers, we look on with envy at this view of paradise snapped by Mark Baechtold. Not the usual action shot we'd expect from a GoPro, but certainly a marvellous view of a beautiful sunset. 

An eagle-eyed view

Lauren McGoughGoPro_Lauren_McGough_LMcGough_master

At the opposite end of the spectrum comes this snap from the Western plains of Mongolia. Here, GoPro photographer Lauren McGough captures spectacular snow covered views of the sweeping mountains while out on a hunt with a group of nomadic Kazakhs.

The accompanying golden eagles are tagging along to help out with the hunt, blissfully unaware of the majesty they add to the photograph. 

A view from turbulent waters

Marcus RodriguesGoPro_Marcus_Rodrigues_14702089_master

Putting the GoPro's waterproof housing to maximum use, Marcus Rodrigues captures a magnificent underwater view. The water's surface appears to be rough and angry but there's a pleasant calm below which this swimmer is briefly enjoying on the way up to the surface. 

What lies beneath

Chelsea YamaseGoPro_Chelsea_Yamase_G2545583_master

Another snap of a wonderful underwater swimmer captures what looks like someone diving for buried treasure while the captain of the boat keeps watch.  

Cliff-hanging for views

Chuang LiuGoPro_Chuang_Liu_33158073_APAC_master

Dangling from the mountain tops of Yangshuo, China, Chuang Liu snaps a breath-taking view during a heart-pounding climb. An impressive feat of endurance and masterful photography in a single shot.

Powder lines with a view 

Rob KingwillRob_Kingwill_G0041846_master

A solitary snowboarder appears at the edge of this snap, barely visible in the jaw-dropping view of the snow-covered expanse that lays before them. Marvellous, untouched white powder stretches out as far as the eye can see. A snowboarder's paradise indeed. 

A peaceful paddle 

GoProGoPro_dog_lookout_75701319

This GoPro enthusiast took man's best friend along for the ride on these calm lake waters. A beautiful scene lays before them and pooch seems to be contemplating the wonders of his life as he stares off into the distance.

A calm view from a mountaintop tent

Marc_RuffiniGoPro_Marc_Ruffini_25626084_EMEA_master

There's something thoroughly humbling about this view captured by Marc Ruffini. He sits at the edge of his tent, sipping from a flask and basking in the glory of the magnificent mountains sprawling out before him. We'd imagine there was a fair amount of effort that went into scaling this mountain to get to this viewpoint in the first place, so hopefully, the reward was worth it. 

Don't look down

Victoria NaderVictoria_Nader_20955706_master

With a slightly less relaxing mountainous view, Victoria Nader shows us what a rather steep descent might look like. We're pleased to be viewing this one from a safe distance but have to admire the courage of the photographer and the wonder of the view. 

Catching some air

Markus Fischer/Elias ElhardtMarkus_Fischer_Elias_Elhardt_G0016545_master

An impressive feat of snowboarding grace makes for yet another marvellous snow photo. The composition of this one looks like it could have been taken by a bear sitting in his cave snapping the action as it went by. 

Communing with nature

Mike MaholiasMike_Maholias_32031999_master

GoPro photographer Mike Maholias warms his hands by an open fire as he communes with nature and relaxes by the peaceful waters of this still lake. This photo certainly makes us marvel at how many wonderful elements of nature can be squeezed into a single snap. 

Atop the emerald ocean

Sam DowdneySam_Dowdney_17652440_APAC_master

Forward-facing shots from the bow of a boat seem to be a firm favourite amongst GoPro users. This one is pretty special too. The sparkling emerald waters glisten below the green-topped hillsides. Relaxing, calm and tranquil, this photo certainly inspires a warm happy feeling at how serene nature can be. 

Mother Nature shows her might

Nick TroutmanNick_Troutman_G0043825_master

From the tranquil to the downright scary. Nick Troutman's photo shows us just how impressive and fearsome Mother Nature can be. Here a mixture of foam, steam and smoke billow from the water's surface as molten lava pours from the cliff face and falls down into the waters below. 

The supported ascent

Niqolas RuudNiqolas_Ruud_33609306_master

Putting their GoPro to spectacular use, Niqolas Ruud shows us what it's like to climb a steep mountain face, supporting teammates and fellow climbers along the way. The wonder of our planet stretches out before them as these three lone climbers make their way onwards and upwards. How small and insignificant they appear before the mighty landscape below them. 

Whitewater wonder

Rush SturgesRush_Sturges_G0023750_master

Sun breaking through the tree line, whitewater rapids beckoning in the distance, a GoPro strapped to a helmet. We have no doubt there were quite a few awesome photos taken on this kayaking ride, but this one is something special. The quiet before the storm? Or simply a fantastic view of nature at its best. 

Swimming with the fishes

Jeb CorlissGoPro_Jeb_Corliss_G0434605_master

GoPro cameras are special because of how flexible they are. The underwater housing once again works its magic as Jeb Corliss captures a shoal of fish passing by with a few sharks thrown in for good measure. A range of creatures caught on camera peacefully and harmoniously floating around in the warm waters.  What could be a better fit for a competition about the environment we live in than this? 

A new underwater friend

Alex RobertGoPro_Alex_Robert_14610718_master

Last but not least on our list is a submission from last year by Alex Robert. This fantastic photograph captures the cheerful face of a magnificent marine mammal swimming in the waters of Laguna Beach, California. 

Some pretty spectacular images, we're sure you'll agree and we'll expect to see more GoPro photos like this in future. 

