The best TomTom Sports devices: Spark, Touch, Golfer and Adventurer compared

The best TomTom Sports devices: Spark, Touch, Golfer and Adventurer comparedPocket-lint
TomTom has turned its expertise in GPS tracking in a new direction, splitting out into a full range of sports devices for all occasions, whether that's tracking your steps, your round on the golf course or your daily training.
TomTom sports watches offer some distinct advantages, especially when it comes to running where the Spark 3 is a real star, offering a range of features you won't find on all other devices, and neatly sharing data with the TomTom Sports app on your Android or iPhone.
The best TomTom watch
Best for the runner
For those who want plenty of training information, the TomTom Spark 3 will light up your world. Spark 3 offers GPS tracking and heart rate, with the option to have Bluetooth music too on some versions of the watch. That means you can track your run, listen to power tunes and monitor your heart rate all from one device, with no need to carry your phone.
TomTom Spark is also one of the best performing wrist-worn heart rate trackers, quick to respond and accurate. You also have the option to find your way back to where you started with the route trace feature, as well as the benefits of all-day activity, step tracking, as well as multi-sport functionality, so it can be used for cycling, swimming and running. At this price, the feature set is really strong.
Buy the TomTom Spark 3 from Argos
Best for the fitness fan
For those looking to keep track of daily steps and activity there's TomTom Touch. This fitness band uniquely offers body composition tracking in addition to the normal steps, meaning you can see how your body fat and muscle is changing over weeks and months of activity.
TomTom Touch will also track your sleep to ensure you're getting the rest you need, as well as your heart rate during your workouts to ensure you're hitting your target zones.
Buy the TomTom Touch from Argos
Best for the golfer
If golf is your game, then TomTom Golfer 2 is the device for you. The real magic is automatic shot detection, as well as coming pre-loaded with some of the most popular courses, so you'll know how you played every hole, with full post-game analysis.
If you're not on the golf course, the TomTom Golfer 2 will also support activity tracking, so it's a win-win.
Buy the TomTom Golfer 2 from Argos
Best for action heroes
For those who love the great outdoors, there's little that compares to the TomTom Adventurer. Not only do you get the full functionality of TomTom's Spark 3 sports watch - that's step, sleep, heart rate and GPS tracking - you get Bluetooth music support and a barometric altimeter, so you'll know how high you've climbed on your run or walk.
There are profiles for outdoor sports like skiing and snowboarding, and it even includes automatic lift detection when you're on the pistes. This is the sports watch that's as happy on the running track as it is in the mountains, offering a great all-round experience.
Best fitness trackers 2017: The best activity bands to buy today
Fitbit Charge 2 review: Taking charge
Suunto Spartan Sport Wrist HR review: Great multi-sport watch misses a beat
How Android Wear 2.0 puts the Huawei Watch 2 ahead of the competition
- The best TomTom Sports devices: Spark, Touch, Golfer and Adventurer compared
- Best fitness trackers 2017: The best activity bands to buy today
- Suunto Spartan Sport Wrist HR review: Great multi-sport watch misses a beat
- Fitbit Alta HR vs Charge 2: What's the difference?
- Which Fitbit is right for me?
- Best GPS running watch: The best sports watches to buy today
- Acer Leap Ware fitness watch offers plenty of features and sensors for a reasonable €139
- Fitbit Alta HR review: The best everyday fitness tracker?
- Withings Activite Steel HR review: Nokia has its finger on the pulse
- Garmin Vivoactive HR review: Multi-sports master, just not much of a looker
- Apple iPad Pro 10.5 vs iPad Pro 9.7: Should you upgrade?
- Is this the OnePlus 5? Phone design revealed in super-clear image
- Apple iPad Pro 10.5 vs iPad 9.7 (2017): What's the difference?
- Apple iPad Pro 10.5 vs iPad Pro 12.9: What's the difference?
- All-new Amazon Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 tablets now on sale, from £50
- Asus Chromebook Flip C302CA review: Chrome OS is about to enter a new league
- OnePlus 5 will launch on 20 June
- E3 2017: Rumours, press conferences and what to expect from the world's biggest games show
- Apple iPad Pro 10.5 preview: A new iPad brings new tricks
- Apple WWDC 2017: All the announcements that matter
Comments