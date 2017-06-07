The best TomTom Sports devices: Spark, Touch, Golfer and Adventurer compared

TomTom has turned its expertise in GPS tracking in a new direction, splitting out into a full range of sports devices for all occasions, whether that's tracking your steps, your round on the golf course or your daily training.

TomTom sports watches offer some distinct advantages, especially when it comes to running where the Spark 3 is a real star, offering a range of features you won't find on all other devices, and neatly sharing data with the TomTom Sports app on your Android or iPhone.

For those who want plenty of training information, the TomTom Spark 3 will light up your world. Spark 3 offers GPS tracking and heart rate, with the option to have Bluetooth music too on some versions of the watch. That means you can track your run, listen to power tunes and monitor your heart rate all from one device, with no need to carry your phone.

TomTom Spark is also one of the best performing wrist-worn heart rate trackers, quick to respond and accurate. You also have the option to find your way back to where you started with the route trace feature, as well as the benefits of all-day activity, step tracking, as well as multi-sport functionality, so it can be used for cycling, swimming and running. At this price, the feature set is really strong.

For those looking to keep track of daily steps and activity there's TomTom Touch. This fitness band uniquely offers body composition tracking in addition to the normal steps, meaning you can see how your body fat and muscle is changing over weeks and months of activity.

TomTom Touch will also track your sleep to ensure you're getting the rest you need, as well as your heart rate during your workouts to ensure you're hitting your target zones.

If golf is your game, then TomTom Golfer 2 is the device for you. The real magic is automatic shot detection, as well as coming pre-loaded with some of the most popular courses, so you'll know how you played every hole, with full post-game analysis.

If you're not on the golf course, the TomTom Golfer 2 will also support activity tracking, so it's a win-win.

For those who love the great outdoors, there's little that compares to the TomTom Adventurer. Not only do you get the full functionality of TomTom's Spark 3 sports watch - that's step, sleep, heart rate and GPS tracking - you get Bluetooth music support and a barometric altimeter, so you'll know how high you've climbed on your run or walk.

There are profiles for outdoor sports like skiing and snowboarding, and it even includes automatic lift detection when you're on the pistes. This is the sports watch that's as happy on the running track as it is in the mountains, offering a great all-round experience.

