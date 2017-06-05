Apple introduces a new iPad Pro with a larger 10.5-inch screen

Apple has kicked off WWDC 2017, where it just announced a slew of updates to its products, such as a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

This iPad follows another new iPad from earlier this year. Called iPad, that device is 9.7 inches. It replaced the iPad Air 2 and starts at $329. As for the new iPad Pro, Apple executives took the stage to explain that it's going to "take everything you love about the 9.7 inch and give you a whole lot more to love". It looks like an iPad Pro, but with a larger 10.5-inch Retina display and reduced bezels.

It weighs 1 pound, but it's 20-per cent larger. It allows for a full-size onscreen keyboard, and a full-sized physical keyboard you can attach. It also comes with a feature called ProMotion, which doubles the refresh rate to 120Hz and supports HDR Video. That refresh rate dynamically adjusts depending on what you’re viewing. So, the screen is a little better, more responsive, and bigger. Cool.

The display makes Apple Pencil more responsive, too, with the latency rate now at 20 milliseconds. And its True Tone technology is 50-per cent brighter, Apple said. The new iPad Pro is powered by the A10X six-core CPU, too, with a 12-core GPU included. The A10x Fusion chip improves CPU and GPU by at least 40-per cent. Cameras have also been upgraded with the same sensor as the iPhone 7.

So, it has a 12-megapixel camera on the back and a front-facing 7-megapixel FaceTime camera. It also has an embedded Touch ID fingerprint sensor and will run iOS 11 (set to be released later this year), which features dragging and dropping and more. Other specs include an LTE model, 64GB of standard memory (maxes out at 500GB), and an improved four-speaker sound system.

It also has a laminated "wide colour" display (improves contrast and expands the available color gamut) and support for the Smart Connector and Apple Pencil. Apple is launching new cases for the new iPad Pro, as well. Oh, and the new iPad Pro uses Lightning, not USB-C. It is available for preorder now and will be released next week, Apple said. The base 10.5-inch model costs $649.99.

We will update this post when we know more about UK pricing.

