iOS 11 has a raft of new features, Siri gets new voice and more

iOS 11 has a raft of new features, Siri gets new voice and moreApple
- New Apple Pay features
- Siri translation
Apple has announced the new version of iOS, expected for release in September.
iOS 11 comes with a raft of new features, which were unveiled during the company's WWDC 17 keynote in San Jose.
iMessages are now stored as part of iCloud, so they sync across all your devices. All your messages are stored in the cloud, but are still end-to-end encrypted for security.
There are also new changes to Apple Pay, including the addition of person-to-person payments. It works as an in-app add-on for iMessage so you can easily send payments to friends and families.
Siri has a new, more natural voice. Apple has used deep learning techniques to understand intonations and context with different words, making it sound more like a human being.
Apple has also added translation to Siri, enabling travellers to translate from English to Chinese, French, German, Italian and Spanish and vice versa.
The Camera app improves in iOS 11, using HIEF compression for photos. They will look as good as normal JPEGs but at half the file size, so you can store more pictures on your device. And you can still share them with others as the software will do the conversion automatically when needed.
Photos now has a range of new options, including the ability to edit live images across the different frames.
Control Center now packs all the features on one page, with sliders for volume and brightness. Then 3D touch will access individual controls, to tweak different aspects with more depth.
Apple is yet to reveal the exact release date of iOS 11, but it should appear alongside the new iPhones later this "Fall". A developer preview version is available now.
