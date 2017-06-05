Apple iMac gets serious spec boost for 2017

Generally, spec boosts are nothing to shout home about, but in the case of the Apple iMac, they've just received an almighty boost indeed.

Being a heavily display-focussed desktop computer, you want the display to be the best it can possibly be. Apple has now improved the brightness by 500 nits, making them 43 per cent brighter than previous generation. They also now use 10-bit dithering to deliver up to 1 billion colours, making them more accurate than ever before.

The processor have had a bit of a boost too. The iMacs will now be fitted with Intel's 7th-gen Kaby Lake processors and can be specced with more memory than ever before: up to 32GB on the 21.5-inch display models and up to 64GB of memory on the 27-inch models. Double the amount available on the previous generation.

Apple's Fusion Drive storage system is now standard on all 27-inch iMacs and can be specced on the 21.5-inch models. The solid state storage drives (SSD) also now work up to 50% faster and can be specced up to 2TB.

Graphics is an area that Apple has really stepped things up, though. The entry-level 21.5-inch iMac now has Intel Iris Plus graphics, which work 80 per cent faster than the previous generation. The 21.5-inch iMac with 4K display meanwhile will use discreet Radeon Pro 555 and 560 GPU processors, which are 3 times faster than the previous generation.

The 27-inch iMac gets a serious boost indeed, and can now be specced with up to 8GB of VRAM, providing 5.5 teraflops of processing power, ideal for VR content creation.

Connections-wise, the latest generation of iMacs will be gifted with two USB-C ports that support Thunderbolt 3, ideal if you have any dongles and adapters from your new MacBook Pro.

The latest generation iMacs will be available to order from today. The 21.5-inch entry-level iMac will cost $1,099, 21.5-inch iMac with 4K display takes a drop in price to $1,299, and the 27-inch iMac with 4K display will start at $1,799.