HTC Vive coming to Apple Mac, VR-friendly at lastApple
- VR headset to be compatible
- Comes alongside Steam VR
HTC has confirmed that its virtual reality headset, the HTC Vive, will soon be compatible with Mac.
Apple revealed that it is adding Steam VR support to High Sierra, its new version of MacOS to be released this coming "Fall", and that means it will be possible to use a Mac to control virtual reality experiences. It has been a PC exclusive so far.
Demos of HTC Vive support were shown during WWDC in San Jose, along with claims that the new 2017 iMacs will be best suited for the platform, thanks to their enhanced specifications. However, it is thought that current iMacs and MacBook Pro notebooks should also be capable of decent VR performance.
HTC executive Shen Ye also confirmed the Vive's Mac compatibility on his Twitter account.
Hey Mac owners! Soon you'll be able to run Vive on macOS! pic.twitter.com/Slr9vWMxr5— Shen Ye (@shen) June 5, 2017
Now that the HTC Vive is compatible with Mac, we wonder if Oculus will follow suit. There will surely be a much larger market for the Oculus Rift if the Facebook-owned company joins the fray.
We can see HTC running away with the market otherwise. Certainly, the developers at WWDC were impressed and seem happy to support the venture.
Best VR headsets to buy in 2017, whatever your budget
HTC Vive review: An experience that’s out of this world
Sony PlayStation VR review: Virtual reality for the masses
Sennheiser Ambeo Smart Headset preview: Exploring 3D sound
- Apple Glasses AR headset: What's the story so far?
- HTC Vive coming to Apple Mac, VR-friendly at last
- Windows Mixed Reality: What is it, what headsets are available and when can you get it?
- Gear VR now supports Chromecast: Here's how to stream VR to your TV
- Gigabyte VR 720 Motion Stimulator at Computex shows future of VR
- Intel will present "the future of cricket" at the ICC Trophy. Drones, bat sensors, VR and more
- HTC made a new VR headset that pairs with its U11 smartphone
- HTC Vive standalone Daydream headset: What's the story so far?
- Google Daydream: What does it do, what devices support it and what is standalone Daydream?
- Standalone Daydream VR is now a reality, Qualcomm, HTC and Lenovo onboard
- Apple WWDC 17: What time does it start, where to watch and what to expect?
- The best smartphone camera: Getting the most from Huawei P10 and P10 Plus dual cameras
- Apple announces major MacOS Sierra update called... High Sierra
- Amazon Ice phones look to extinguish the memory of the Fire Phone
- Huawei MateBook X review: Huawei goes after the MacBook
Comments