Apple unveils watchOS 4, new Toy Story faces and much more

Apple has revealed some of the new features coming to Apple Watch when watchOS 4 is released later this year.
During its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, the Cupertino company explained that there will be new watch faces, including a Siri Watch face to see relevant content, including diary notifications and news stories.
There are also new Disney watch faces, with Woody, Buzz and Jessie from Toy Story joining the fun. They also have interactive animations, not just the arms of Minnie and Mickey that move on the existing faces.
The Music app is also improved. It has been redesigned and can automatically sync music, show cover art on the screen and you can scroll through your albums to tap and play them straight from the device. It will also access your playlists.
Apple also showed a demo of the new dock. The dock will show recently used apps, to scroll through up and down more easily than before.
New fitness features are coming too, with playlists in Music starting when a workout begins. There are many other new features too, which we'll detail further in a proper round-up on Pocket-lint soon.
It is thought that watchOS 4 will be released in "the Fall" - so a few months away yet.
