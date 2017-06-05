FIFA 18 details confirmed: Ronaldo on the box, release date and trailerEA Sports
- Released on 29 September
- Icons/Legends for all versions this time
- Coming to Xbox One, PS4 and PC
After a series of leaks, EA Sports has officially revealed some of the details about this years footy outing, FIFA 18.
It has also posted a teaser video that shows the main cover star, Cristiano Ronaldo, in action. And the release date has been unveiled as 29 September across PS4, Xbox One and PC. Those who subscribe to EA Access on Xbox One will actually get to play the full game from 21 September.
One of the big reveals is that Icons - the renamed Legends for FIFA Ultimate Team - is coming to all formats. Legends had previously been exclusive to Xbox One.
All players will be able to add footballing superstars from the past to their FUT squads now.
The teaser trailer shows game engine footage - presumably made with the Frostbite Engine last last year's outing.
EA Sports has also made the FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition available for pre-order, across the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store and Origin for PC owners.
It includes a "loan" of Ronaldo for your Ultimate Team squad and eight special edition kits for your team.
ICONS are on @PlayStation and @Xbox! Pre-Order ???? https://t.co/LWJm5OT7qO #FIFA18 pic.twitter.com/u7cqWCMjK9— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) June 5, 2017
We're hoping to get our hands on the game soon and will bring you our thoughts as E3 2017 kicks off on Saturday with the EA Play event.
Nintendo Switch vs Wii U: What's the difference?
Best upcoming PS4 games to look forward to in 2017: The Last of Us 2, Red Dead...
Xbox Project Scorpio: Release date, price, specs and everything you need to...
NES Classic Mini review: Comes up a little short
- FIFA 18 details confirmed: Ronaldo on the box, release date and trailer
- Nintendo Switch online subscription service delayed until 2018
- Tekken 7 review: The king of fighters
- Nintendo SNES Classic Mini: Release date, games and everything you need to know
- Gold PS4 to be available prior to E3 2017?
- Injustice 2 review: Among the best beat-em-ups, ever
- Far Cry 5: Release date, trailer, screens and everything you need to know
- Remember Beam? No? That's OK, Microsoft calls it Mixer now
- Battlefield 1's next DLC has a female soldier class, due this summer
- Xbox Game Pass: Release date, price and all the games you can play
- Apple WWDC 17: What time does it start, where to watch and what to expect?
- Huawei MateBook X review: Huawei goes after the MacBook
- FIFA 18 details confirmed: Ronaldo on the box, release date and trailer
- The best smartphone camera: Getting the most from Huawei P10 and P10 Plus dual cameras
- Amazon Ice phones look to extinguish the memory of the Fire Phone
- Apple Glasses AR headset: What's the story so far?
- Apple's Siri speaker: What's the story so far?
- Weird and wonderful tech of Computex 2017: The best and crazy products and mods
- Preview Glastonbury acts and never lose your tent at the festival with EE's app
- Snap Spectacles tips and tricks: Get creative with your new Snapchat sunglasses
Comments