FIFA 18 details confirmed: Ronaldo on the box, release date and trailer

After a series of leaks, EA Sports has officially revealed some of the details about this years footy outing, FIFA 18.

It has also posted a teaser video that shows the main cover star, Cristiano Ronaldo, in action. And the release date has been unveiled as 29 September across PS4, Xbox One and PC. Those who subscribe to EA Access on Xbox One will actually get to play the full game from 21 September.

One of the big reveals is that Icons - the renamed Legends for FIFA Ultimate Team - is coming to all formats. Legends had previously been exclusive to Xbox One.

All players will be able to add footballing superstars from the past to their FUT squads now.

The teaser trailer shows game engine footage - presumably made with the Frostbite Engine last last year's outing.

EA Sports has also made the FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition available for pre-order, across the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store and Origin for PC owners.

It includes a "loan" of Ronaldo for your Ultimate Team squad and eight special edition kits for your team.

We're hoping to get our hands on the game soon and will bring you our thoughts as E3 2017 kicks off on Saturday with the EA Play event.