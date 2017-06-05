Preview Glastonbury acts and never lose your tent at the festival with EE's app

EE has announced the new and improved version of its official Glastonbury app, in time for this year's festival, which takes place from 21 - 25 June.



The biggest change over the 2016 app is Apple Music integration, which is built-in to let you listen to previews of all the acts performing, to help you decide who to see over the course of the weekend.



You can also use the app to check the latest news to come straight out of the festival, and you can even place a pin on your car and tent so you don't need to worry about losing them. How many times have you been at a festival and haven't been able to find your tent at the end of the night? We certainly have.



Battery life shouldn't be an issue either, as EE will be providing wireless and quick charge 3.0 stations to use with compatible phones, but if you don't have either of those, regular charging stations will be on hand to use too. EE's Juice Tube Power Banks will be available for festival-goers too. For £20 you can buy one of the portable battery packs, and consistently swap it for a fully charged version when it runs flat. Charging stations can be found in the Recharge tent in the Glade area of the festival.



4G connectivity will be available across the whole Worthy Farm site thanks to a dedicated mast that EE is installing. The mast isn't just for use during the festival, it will take up a permanent residence on the farm.

Mat Sears, Director of Communications and Sponsorship at EE, said: "Losing your friends is all part of the festival experience, that’s why we ensure Glastonbury-goers have access to the latest technology to ensure they can reunite with mates more easily."

"Our 4G network on site means our customers can stay connected for the entire festival and the app continues to be an essential digital guide for those both there and also for Glastonbury fans who couldn’t make it down. It was accessed four million times during the festival last year so we know that those on site rely on it to ensure they get the most out the UK’s biggest and best-loved festival."

The EE Glastonbury app is available to download now for iOS and Android devices.