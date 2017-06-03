Alphabet’s Waymo moves on from cars, now testing self-driving trucks

Alphabet’s Waymo moves on from cars, now testing self-driving trucksWaymo
Waymo is getting into trucks now.
Waymo is a self-driving car company that Alphabet spun off from Google. You can read all about Waymo in our in-depth guide here. The company has been building on software and sensor technology originally developed in Google’s secret labs since 2009 and is currently refining that technology through billion of miles of simulated tests, which, apparently, will soon include trucks.
Waymo is testing its own autonomous truck technology, according to BuzzFeed News, which saw the autonomous truck in a photo and then confirmed the project with Waymo. A Waymo spokesperson said it's taken eight years of building self-driving hardware and software to get to this point. Waymo's conducting a "technical exploration" into how its technology can integrate into a truck.
The spokesperson explained that Waymo aims to reduce the "thousands of trucking-related deaths each year." Keep in mind Uber, which purchased trucking startup Otto last year, is already testing shipment deliveries with its own self-driving freights, whereas Waymo has only just begun testing one vehicle. It's even still manually driving it on a public road in order to collect data.
- Volvo and Audi will use Android as the base OS of its upcoming cars
- Honda Clarity Fuel Cell preview: Driving the future of hydrogen?
- Nissan put a phone signal blocker in this car so you can't text and drive
Google has long said that is it interested in tackling self-driving technology in an effort to stem the loss of lives attributed to car accidents. Over 1.2 million people die on roadways. In the US alone, traffic collisions kill over 35,000 people a year. Ninety-four percent of those crashes involve human error or choice, but self-driving tech could make transportation easy and safe for all.
In October 2015, Waymo completed the world’s first fully self-driving ride on public roads. You can watch a video of that here.
Alphabet’s Waymo moves on from cars, now testing self-driving trucks
Volkswagen Golf GTI first drive: The hot hatch that transcends boundaries
Volkswagen Golf R-Line first drive: Leader of the pack
Volvo V90 review: An effortlessly modern and elegant estate car
- Alphabet’s Waymo moves on from cars, now testing self-driving trucks
- Volkswagen Golf GTI first drive: The hot hatch that transcends boundaries
- Volkswagen Golf R-Line first drive: Leader of the pack
- Volvo V90 review: An effortlessly modern and elegant estate car
- Jaguar XE S: New supercharged V6 is pure S EX
- Shell Eco-marathon: Driving the future through super efficiency
- Seat Ateca review: A genuine Qashqai alternative
- Jaguar XF (2018): Sumptuous luxury, now with new engines
- Ford updates Ford Sync 3 to add Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to older vehicles
- Volvo and Audi will use Android as the base OS of its upcoming cars
- Alphabet’s Waymo moves on from cars, now testing self-driving trucks
- HP Spectre x360 (2017) preview: 15-incher with supermodel looks
- Make your phone battery last longer: Top Huawei P10 and P10 Plus management tips
- Samsung made a Pirates of the Caribbean-themed Galaxy S8
- Snapchat Spectacles tips and tricks: Get creative with your new specs
- MSI GT83VR Titan preview: Gaming monster with a roar
- Toshiba X97 Series OLED TV preview: High-end TV tech, but at what price?
- Eve V preview: What makes the crowd-funded Surface Pro rival so special?
- Nintendo Switch online subscription service delayed until 2018
- V-Moda Forza Metallo Wireless review: Jaw-dropping sound from new neckband earphones
Comments