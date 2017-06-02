Amazon Echo gets cool new features, check out what Alexa can do now

Amazon Echo gets cool new features, check out what Alexa can do nowPocket-lint
- Reminders and Named Timers
- Get Alexa to help with the cooking
Amazon has introduced a couple of major new features to Alexa, to be used through compatible devices such as the Amazon Echo. They are available in the US currently and are coming to the UK and Germany soon.
There are two main features added: Reminders and Named Timers.
Reminders enables users to ask Alexa to set a reminder for a specific date and time, so that they don't miss an upcoming event.
A reminder can be set through a simple contextual sentence, such as, "Alexa, remind me to pick up the dry cleaning on Thursday at 5pm." The blue light on an Amazon Echo, for example, will then glow blue at 17:00 hours on Thursday that week. Alexa will also give you a verbal nudge.
You don't even need to set reminders so far ahead. You can use it for daily chores like cooking or laundry by saying something like, "Alexa, remind me to change the laundry in 40 minutes."
Reminders can also be set or altered through the alerts and alarms section of the Alexa app.
- Amazon Echo: What can Alexa do and what services are compatible?
- Amazon Echo vs Amazon Tap vs Echo Dot vs Echo Look vs Echo Show: What's the difference?
Named Timers are also handy for daily tasks, cooking especially. You can set multiple timers and get Alexa to name each one in turn. For example, if your pasta takes longer to cook than garlic bread, you can set one timer for the garlic bread and one for the pasta. Alexa will then tell you when each is ready.
You can alter and cancel active timers by voice or in the app. You can even ask Alexa how long a timer is left to run.
The Amazon Echo is currently £149.99 in black or white on Amazon.co.uk. It costs $179.99 on Amazon.com in the States.
Amazon Echo review: It's all about Alexa
Hive review: The British Gas system that's the hub of all things
Dyson 360 Eye review: Finally, a robotic vacuum that really works
Amazon Echo gets cool new features, check out what Alexa can do now
- Amazon Echo gets cool new features, check out what Alexa can do now
- HP's Cortana device will be a standalone speaker with AI built in
- What is Samsung Connect Home and how does it work?
- Samsung Connect Home Wi-Fi takes on Google Wifi with smart home skills to boot
- Eve Degree is your HomeKit-ready indoor or outdoor weather station
- Nest Cam IQ vs Nest Cam Indoor: What's the difference?
- Nest Cam IQ 4K security camera can tell the difference between a burglar or a thing
- Nest Cam IQ preview: 4K sensor brings facial recognition and more precise alerts
- Essential made an Amazon Echo-like device called Home, coming soon
- Logitech Pop Smart Button now compatible with Apple HomeKit, control your Hue, Sonos and other kit with one tap
- Snap Spectacles: What are they, how do they work and where can you buy them?
- Google Chrome to get own built-in ad blocker
- Amazon Echo gets cool new features, check out what Alexa can do now
- Tekken 7 review: The king of fighters
- Best of Computex 2017: The top 5 tech products on show
- Snap Spectacles now available in UK, take videos with your eyes
- Moto Z2 Play vs Z Play: What’s the difference?
- Moto Z2 Play review: All the mod cons
- Essential Phone (PH-1) vs Samsung Galaxy S8 vs S8+: What's the difference?
- V-Moda Forza Metallo Wireless review: Jaw-dropping sound from new neckband earphones
Comments