Google Chrome to get own built-in ad blocker

Google Chrome to get own built-in ad blockerLibreshot (CC)
- Could be integrated by 2018
- Will block bad adverts
Google is working on its own ad blocker, that it will build into future versions of its Chrome browser.
At present, the AdBlock Chrome plug-in is one of the most popular downloads for the browser by far, but it has a cavalier approach to blocking advertising, which doesn't help content creators and websites (such as Pocket-lint). It shuts out all ads on a site.
Google's idea is different. It will eliminate adverts that it considers a nuisance and intrusive, but will leave "compelling, useful and engaging" online commercials.
The software giant has joined the Coalition for Better Ads, a group that strives to make online advertising meet higher standards. That way visitors won't find it necessary to block all adverts, just those that blare music or get in the way of the content they enjoy.
And in that case, websites will be able to serve their visitors better and still retain a financial model that includes advertising.
Google's plans were revealed by the Wall Street Journal, that claims online publishers will have six-months to get their sites in order before blocking any ads on the domain. They will also have access to a Google tool to help determine which adverts are considered worthwhile and which should be binned.
Ads currently on the unacceptable list include pop-ups, videos that auto-play with audio, adverts that appear before a website loads and full-screen scrollover ads on mobile.
The Chrome ad blocker is expected to be launched by the start of 2018.
