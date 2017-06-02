Snap Spectacles now available in UK, take videos with your eyes

Snap Spectacles now available in UK, take videos with your eyesSnap
- Snapbot vending machines available around Europe
- Priced £129.99
Snap, the parent company behind Snapchat, has finally released its Snap Spectacles in the UK.
The sunglasses come with two mini cameras - one situated on the side of each eyepiece - and can capture small bursts of video, from 10 to 30 seconds. The resulting Snap clip is uploaded to your Snapchat Memories section of the iPhone or Android app via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi respectively.
At present, they can only be bought from a Snapbot vending machine in London, for £129.99. It's currently on a Europe-wide tour, with similar machines being situated in Paris, Berlin, Barcelona and Venice.
If you're not planning on visiting any of those cities anytime soon, you can also order a pair from Spectacles.com, which now ships to Europe too. They will be delivered between three to five working days and are available in black, red (Coral) and a greenish-blue (Teal).
The case they come with is also the charger.
The London Snapbot is currently located near the London Eye, as tweeted by the official Spectacles Twitter account. The same account shows where other European Snapbots are placed too.
US Snapchat fans have been able to buy Spectacles for the last seven months, with a huge flurry of interest when they launched - so much so that Snap ran out of its initial stock.
