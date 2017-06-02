Misfit now lets you fully customise your wearable before you buy it

Remember Moto Maker? Well, Misfit has a similar tool for its devices.

Motorola launched an online tool in 2013 that allowed customers to customise the look of their Moto X phones. We reviewed it and loved the experience. Now, taking a page from Motorola's playbook, Misfit's My Misfit tool lets you you personalise a Misfit device. You can change the colour, strap style, and material of a variety of Misfit products. There's a total of “600 unique possible combinations”, Misfit said.

Colours include Jet, Rose Tone, Silver, Midnight, and Champagne, while strap styles range from paracode to leather to silicone. But the new tool only works with select Misfit products. You can use it to customise the Shine 2, which has the original Misfit design, Ray, which is a minimalist movement tracker, Phase, a simple analog watch with tracking features, and Vapor, a touchscreen smartwatch.

Here's how it works: go to the tool, pick your device, choose a colour, select a strap, and that's it. Misfit said it will build it and ship it straight to your door, and it'll even cover shipping. It of course has visualisations of anything you want to buy, so you can check it out completely before you cash out. Will it help Misfit to beat Fitbit and other companies making affordable trackers? Who knows.

But it's still a nice addition nevertheless.