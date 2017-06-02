Misfit now lets you fully customise your wearable before you buy itMisfit
Remember Moto Maker? Well, Misfit has a similar tool for its devices.
Motorola launched an online tool in 2013 that allowed customers to customise the look of their Moto X phones. We reviewed it and loved the experience. Now, taking a page from Motorola's playbook, Misfit's My Misfit tool lets you you personalise a Misfit device. You can change the colour, strap style, and material of a variety of Misfit products. There's a total of “600 unique possible combinations”, Misfit said.
Colours include Jet, Rose Tone, Silver, Midnight, and Champagne, while strap styles range from paracode to leather to silicone. But the new tool only works with select Misfit products. You can use it to customise the Shine 2, which has the original Misfit design, Ray, which is a minimalist movement tracker, Phase, a simple analog watch with tracking features, and Vapor, a touchscreen smartwatch.
- Misfit Phase is the company's first smartwatch
- Misfit Shine 2 gets Speedo swim tracker upgrade
- Misfit Ray review: Design over delivery
Here's how it works: go to the tool, pick your device, choose a colour, select a strap, and that's it. Misfit said it will build it and ship it straight to your door, and it'll even cover shipping. It of course has visualisations of anything you want to buy, so you can check it out completely before you cash out. Will it help Misfit to beat Fitbit and other companies making affordable trackers? Who knows.
But it's still a nice addition nevertheless.
Connected watches of Baselworld 2017: From hybrid to smart in all shapes and sizes
Android Wear 2.0: What's new in the major software update for watches?
Best smartwatches 2017: The best smart wristwear available to buy today
Best upcoming smartwatches: Future wristwear to look forward to in 2017
- Misfit now lets you fully customise your wearable before you buy it
- Casio WSD-F20 review: The best Android Wear sports watch for outdoor activities
- When is Android Wear 2.0 coming to my smartwatch?
- These Apple Watch bands from Nike were made to match your trainers
- Is Apple testing an Apple Watch device that tracks blood sugar?
- All-new Skype: What's changed and why is it better?
- Nintendo SNES Classic Mini: Release date, games and everything you need to know
- Essential Phone (PH-1) vs Samsung Galaxy S8 vs S8+: What's the difference?
- Denon Envaya Bluetooth speakers are back with a new model and complete redesign
- Misfit now lets you fully customise your wearable before you buy it
- Best of Computex 2017: The top 5 tech products on show
- HP's Cortana device will be a standalone speaker with AI built in
- Windows Mixed Reality: What is it, what headsets are available and when can you get it?
- Samsung Notebook 9 Pro preview: Flip screened laptop with built-in S Pen
- What is Samsung Connect Home and how does it work?
Comments