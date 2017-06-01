Denon Envaya Bluetooth speakers are back with a new model and complete redesign

Denon has refreshed its Envaya range of wireless Bluetooth speakers for 2017. There will be three models in the family: Envaya and Envaya Mini, which are long-running models, and a new Envaya Pocket.

Denon went back to the drawing board when it came to the design of the speakers, and so now instead of the slightly more striking lines and black/blue colour finish of the previous model, this new range is a lot more traditional in its approach.

The three speakers share many of the same features, namely a 30 metre Bluetooth range, aptX Bluetooth to ensure you get the highest possible sound quality from compatible devices and and IPX7 waterproof rating.

Up to eight mobile devices can be connected to any of the Envaya speakers at one time, and you can wirelessly connect two speakers together to create a stereo pair.

All three models are compatible with Google Now and Siri for controlling various features with your voice.

Battery life is rated at between 10-12 hours depending on the speaker you choose and how hard you push it. And all have a 3.5mm auxiliary input for connecting other sources.

Onto the speakers themselves. The Envaya is the flagship of the range and will be available for £169. Denon says it offers the best performance of the family and can happily be used both inside and outside the home. The Envaya Mini is ideal for taking on holiday. It will be available for £129. Finally, the Envaya Pocket is the baby of the range and will be available for £89. All three will be released in October.