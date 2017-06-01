Samsung Connect Home Wi-Fi takes on Google Wifi with smart home skills to bootSamsung
- Able to cover up to 7,500 square feet with mesh network
- Up to five units can be used
- Also works as SmartThings Hub
Mesh Wi-Fi networks are gaining in popularity, as a way to ensure a whole house is covered in wireless internet connectivity without resorting to powerline extenders. Google Wifi is one of the best know on the market, and has tested well in reviews, including our own.
Now Samsung wants a slice of that action, and what's more, it adds SmartThings technology to the mix.
A Connect Home system comes in a three-pack for $379.99 (£295), with a trio of Connect Home Wi-Fi devices included in order to cover a building of up to 1,500 square feet with wireless connectivity. An additional (or single) unit costs $169.99.
Like Google Wifi, it creates a mesh network, with one unit cabled to your modem or existing router (in modem mode) and subsequent devices each connected wirelessly to each other. They ensure the Wi-Fi bandwidth available is even around the home.
Up to five Samsung Connect Home devices can be installed, which can technically cover an area up to 7,500 square feet.
Where the Samsung system differs from others is that a Connect Home can also double as a SmartThings Hub. That means you can use it to drive and connect hundreds of compatible smart home devices, including lighting, music systems, voice assistants, cameras and even door locks.
Samsung Connect Home will be available in the US from 2 July in Best Buy stores and online. A Samsung Connect Home Pro, with faster processing and more antennas for even more stable connectivity will be available, priced at $249.99.
Amazon Echo review: It's all about Alexa
Hive review: The British Gas system that's the hub of all things
Dyson 360 Eye review: Finally, a robotic vacuum that really works
Samsung Connect Home Wi-Fi takes on Google Wifi with smart home skills to boot
- Samsung Connect Home Wi-Fi takes on Google Wifi with smart home skills to boot
- Eve Degree is your HomeKit-ready indoor or outdoor weather station
- Nest Cam IQ vs Nest Cam Indoor: What's the difference?
- HP's Cortana speaker is a connected companion for your Windows PC
- Nest Cam IQ 4K security camera can tell the difference between a burglar or a thing
- Nest Cam IQ preview: 4K sensor brings facial recognition and more precise alerts
- Essential made an Amazon Echo-like device called Home, coming soon
- Logitech Pop Smart Button now compatible with Apple HomeKit, control your Hue, Sonos and other kit with one tap
- Bargain! Amazon Echo drops to £124, buy yours now save £25
- Amazon Echo vs Amazon Tap vs Echo Dot vs Echo Look vs Echo Show: What's the difference?
- Moto Z2 Play review: All the mod cons
- Essential Phone (PH-1) vs Samsung Galaxy S8 vs S8+: What's the difference?
- What are Moto Mods? Everything you need to know about the snap-on accessories for Moto Z
- Moto Z2 Play vs Z Play: What’s the difference?
- Nintendo SNES Classic Mini: Release date, games and everything you need to know
Comments