Plex users can now view and record live TV on mobile devices and at home

Plex users can now view and record live TV on mobile devices and at homePlex
- Live TV available if you have a digital tuner
- Record and watch TV
Plex has been gradually adding features to its core media streaming solution over the last couple of years but the latest is one of the biggest steps forward for the software. You can now view and record free-to-air live TV through the Plex app.
Plex Live TV is a global addition to the Plex app and works for all Plex Pass subscribers.
It works in tandem with a digital tuner and antenna, hooked up to your Plex server or device, with a large number of hardware options available. This includes several tuners for Windows PCs and the digital TV tuner for Xbox One - it even works with Freeview HD channels in the UK.
Plex Live TV presents programming in its own electronic programme guide and, once you record a show, adds the same depth of metadata and poster art Plex media streaming fans have come to expect.
At present, Plex Live TV is compatible with iOS mobile devices and Android TV boxes, including the Nvidia Shield. Other devices, such as Apple TV and Android mobile devices will follow soon.
However, even though you can't view live TV through unsupported Plex apps at present, you can still watch your recordings through any Plex app, streamed over the internet or synched to the device.
A Plex Pass is needed to make use of the service. It costs £3.99 a month, £31.99 a year or a one-off lifetime payment of £94.99 - a special price offer that's available for a limited amount of time (usually £119.99).
