You can get a Sky Mobile price plan with 500MB data for just £5

Sky has announced a new Sky Mobile 4G SIM-only plan that starts as low as just £5 a month for Sky TV customers. For that, you will get 500MB of data, unlimited texts and unlimited calls on a minimum 12-month plan.
Non-Sky TV customers can get the same plan, but will have to pay £10 extra per month for the unlimited calls and texts. Alternatively, they can opt to pay for calls and texts as they go, priced at 10p a minute or text.
If you find you need more data, you can increase the data allowance to 1GB, 3GB or 5GB, at £10, £15 or £20 a month respectively, or buy a one-off 1GB data add-on for the month. The add-on costs £10.
As with all Sky Mobile plans, any data you don't use in a month will be saved for you to use at a later date. When there is 1GB of accumulated unused data in your locker, you can take it to use that month.
Sky Mobile also includes a "Mix" feature where you can scale up or down your price plan to suit your usage on a month-by-month basis.
Sky also offers handset deals with the new SIM plan, with the iPhone 7, Samsung Galaxy S8 and Sony Xperia XZ Premium among the phones available, starting at £23 a month in addition to the tariff.
Like other networks, Sky now offers free roaming across Europe. An EU directive will enforce free roaming across all member states from 15 June but Sky Mobile extends that to 36 European destinations and the feature is available now.
