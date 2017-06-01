Control three devices with just one mouse, Logitech Flow software works with two new MX mice

Control three devices with just one mouse, Logitech Flow software works with two new MX miceLogitech
- Copy and paste between PCs
- Two new MX mice coming this month
Logitech has announced two new mice, the MX Master 2S and MX Anywhere 2S, and while they are exciting for those looking for wireless functionality and quality at reasonable prices, it is Logitech Flow that is of particular interest.
That's because it is software that enables a user to use their Logitech MX mouse with up to three separate devices seamlessly.
Logitech Flow is available as a free download as part of Logitech Options software. It works with the MX Master 2S and MX Anywhere 2S and not allows you to switch between computers, controlling each with the one mouse, you can copy and paste content, images and documents between them.
The Logitech MX Master 2S features Darkfield high precision tracking technology, with a resolution of 4,000 DPI for smooth, speedy cursor control. It can track on any surface, including glass, and has a battery of of up to 70 days on a single charge.
There is also an adaptive scroll wheel that auto-shifts from click-to-click to fast-scroll. There is also a side wheel for side-to-side scrolling.
The Logitech MX Anywhere 2S has a similar feature set bar the side wheel. It is also design more for travel.
Both mice will be available this month, June, with the MX Master 2S prices at £89.99 and the MX Anywhere 2S £79.99.
