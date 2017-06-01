Lenovo unveils Moto Z2 Play smartphone with four new Moto Mods

Lenovo-owned Motorola has made the Moto Z2 Play official. It's the latest modular smartphone from the company, compatible with Moto Mods accessories.

Motorola introduced the Moto Z Play last August; a chunkier, battery-laden mid-range version of the top-spec Moto Z. The Z2 Play mostly differs from that model thanks to a thinner footprint, at 5.99mm, plus an updated fingerprint sensor with gesture navigation - just like the more budget Moto G5.

That new size means a slight nip to the battery capacity - it's 3,000mAh, down from 3,510mAh - but otherwise the Z2 Play's specs are similar to its predecessor: it features a 5.5-inch Full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset with 4GB RAM, and 32GB/64GB of storage with microSD expansion. And, yes, there's a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Z2 Play's camera sees a boost, with a 12-megapixel dual-autofocus pixel sensor paired with an f/1.7 aperture lens on the rear, while a 5-megapixel lens with flash unit sits on the front.

In addition to the new smartphone, Motorola has launched four new Moto Mods: the JBL SoundBoost 2 ($79), the TurboPower Pack ($79), Moto Shells with wireless charging ($39), and the Moto GamePad ($79). These add new functions, respectively, for robust sound, extra battery, wireless charging, and full-on gameplay controls.

The Z2 Play will launch in the US in early July for $499. We anticipate a similar UK price, around £449, when the device launches in July. As for the new Moto Mods, they will be available in July, except the Moto GamePad, which is expected to launch later this summer.

We've been using the Z2 Play for a full week ahead of launch. Check out our full review, link below.