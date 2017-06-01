Bamboo Sketch and Ink are Wacom's new styluses for iOS and Windows 10

Bamboo Sketch and Ink are Wacom's new styluses for iOS and Windows 10Wacom
- Both styluses will cost $79.95 (about £62)
- Will be available from Wacom and other retailers in June
Wacom has announced new pricey, precision styluses specifically for iOS and Windows 10 devices.
The first one, called the Bamboo Sketch, works similar to other styluses, meaning it allows you to draw and sketch on both an iPad and iPhone through a Bluetooth connection. It copies a pen-and-paper experience, thanks to its shortcut buttons, which you can customise, as well as the included interchangeable pen nibs (in soft and firm). Sketch can be used in apps like Bamboo Paper, Autodesk SketchBook, etc.
The Bamboo Sketch offers 2,048 levels of pressure sensitivity - even on iPads other than the iPad Pro, so you can essentially use it on iPads that don't support the Apple Pencil. But it charges over a custom magnetic connector and USB. Simply connect the magnetic charging port on the pen to a USB dongle accessory, which can then hook up to a USB 3.0 port. It'll last for up to 15 hours on one charge, Wacom claimed.
As for the second, Windows 10-specific stylus, which is called the Bamboo Ink, it is optimized for Windows 10 devices (see the compatibility list here) and works with Windows Ink. It's also designed for writing and comes with soft, medium, and firm nibs. You can not only use the pen with Windows Ink, but to interact with the Edge browser and to navigate. It can write in text boxes, scroll, and select.
Both styluses will cost $79.95 (about £62) and be available on Wacom’s website and other retailers starting in June. We're checking into UK pricing and availability and will update this post when we know.
