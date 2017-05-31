Lenovo will unveil its 'next bold phone' on 1 June, likely Moto Z2 Play

Phones
Lenovo Lenovo will unveil its 'next bold phone' on 1 June, likely Moto Z2 Play

Lenovo is gifting us with a new Moto smartphone tomorrow.

The company's Motorola Canada Twitter account has teased it will announce its “next bold phone" on Thursday. The tweet includes a GIF of a woman who looks straight out of the 80s. Is it a clue about the phone? Who knows. But we do know Lenovo-owned Motorola has been working on a follow-up to the Moto Z Play, likely called the Moto Z2 Play, thanks to several leaks and rumours.

Motorola introduced the Moto Z Play, an Android modular smartphone, last August. It's a mid-range version of the Moto Z, which debuted a couple months before the Moto Z Play. It's mostly known for having a large battery and a headphone jack. For months now, the Moto Z2 Play has been rumoured, with a few leaks indicating it'll be thinner and have a smaller battery compared to its predecessor.

WinFutureMoto-Z2-Play-Gold-768x593

The phone is expected to feature three different colour variants (black, silver, and gold) and support for Moto Mods. Specs include a 5.5-inch FHD display (1920 x 1080 resolution), Snapdragon 626 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a microSD slot, a 5-megapixel selfie sensor with a flash, a 12-megapixel rear sensor capable of shooting in 4K (will also have a dual-LED flash), and a 3,000mAh battery.

We’ll keep you posted on Lenovo’s announcement and whether any of these leaks are true.

Sections Lenovo Phones
Lenovo will unveil its 'next bold phone' on 1 June, likely Moto Z2 Play

Lenovo will unveil its 'next bold phone' on 1 June, likely Moto Z2 Play

Essential Phone (PH-1) vs Samsung Galaxy S8 vs S8+: What's the difference?

Essential Phone (PH-1) vs Samsung Galaxy S8 vs S8+: What's the difference?

When is Android O coming to my phone?

When is Android O coming to my phone?

Apple WWDC 2017: When is it, where to watch, and what to expect?

Apple WWDC 2017: When is it, where to watch, and what to expect?

Popular In Phones On Pocket-lint
  1. Essential Phone (PH-1) vs Samsung Galaxy S8 vs S8+: What's the difference?
  2. Essential Phone vs Google Pixel XL vs Pixel: What's the difference?
  3. Apple WWDC 2017: When is it, where to watch, and what to expect?
  4. When is Android O coming to my phone?
  5. Lenovo will unveil its 'next bold phone' on 1 June, likely Moto Z2 Play
  1. OnePlus 5: Release date, rumours and everything you need to know
  2. BlackBerry KeyOne: Release date, specs and everything else you need to know
  3. BlackBerry KeyOne tips and tricks: Type and swipe
  4. BlackBerry KeyOne review: BlackBerry's bold return to form
  5. The Essential Phone is here: Edge-to-edge display, dual-camera and titanium body
  1. Essential Phone (PH-1) vs Samsung Galaxy S8 vs S8+: What's the difference?
  2. Essential Phone vs Google Pixel XL vs Pixel: What's the difference?
  3. Volkswagen Golf R-Line first drive: Leader of the pack
  4. Volkswagen Golf GTI first drive: The hot hatch that transcends boundaries
  5. Nest Cam IQ vs Nest Cam Indoor: What's the difference?
  1. Apple WWDC 2017: When is it, where to watch, and what to expect?
  2. Asus Zenbook Pro UX550 preview: Next-level machine with a 4K touchscreen
  3. Most popular pictures on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter
  4. Asus ZenPad 3S 10 review: Android's savviest iPad contender?
  5. Is this a sign Apple will launch new MacBook Pro laptops at WWDC 2017?

Comments