Lenovo will unveil its 'next bold phone' on 1 June, likely Moto Z2 Play

Lenovo will unveil its 'next bold phone' on 1 June, likely Moto Z2 PlayLenovo
Lenovo is gifting us with a new Moto smartphone tomorrow.
The company's Motorola Canada Twitter account has teased it will announce its “next bold phone" on Thursday. The tweet includes a GIF of a woman who looks straight out of the 80s. Is it a clue about the phone? Who knows. But we do know Lenovo-owned Motorola has been working on a follow-up to the Moto Z Play, likely called the Moto Z2 Play, thanks to several leaks and rumours.
Motorola introduced the Moto Z Play, an Android modular smartphone, last August. It's a mid-range version of the Moto Z, which debuted a couple months before the Moto Z Play. It's mostly known for having a large battery and a headphone jack. For months now, the Moto Z2 Play has been rumoured, with a few leaks indicating it'll be thinner and have a smaller battery compared to its predecessor.
- Motorola Moto Z and Moto Z Force: Everything you need to know
- Motorola Moto Z review: A modular muddle
- Motorola Moto Z vs Moto Z Force: What's the difference?
The phone is expected to feature three different colour variants (black, silver, and gold) and support for Moto Mods. Specs include a 5.5-inch FHD display (1920 x 1080 resolution), Snapdragon 626 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a microSD slot, a 5-megapixel selfie sensor with a flash, a 12-megapixel rear sensor capable of shooting in 4K (will also have a dual-LED flash), and a 3,000mAh battery.
We’ll keep you posted on Lenovo’s announcement and whether any of these leaks are true.
Guess what?! We’re announcing the next bold phone from Motorola on June 1st. pic.twitter.com/SCyEkNtPza— Motorola Canada (@Moto_CAN) May 30, 2017
