Eve Degree is your HomeKit-ready indoor or outdoor weather stationElgato
The Elgato Eve Degree is a versatile smart weather station that's HomeKit enabled so it will play nice with your Apple devices, bringing a range of indoor or outdoor information.
Taking a minimalist square design with a big central information display, the Eve Degree has an aluminium body and a IPX3 certification, so it's happy to be mounted outdoors. The device measures 54 x 54 x 15mm and is packed full of sensors so you know what's happening with the weather.
Offering temperature, pressure and humidity, the Eve Degree will show that information on the LCD display, via Siri or in the HomeKit card, with a Bluetooth connection to talk to your phone. If you have Apple TV four-gen, then Eve Degree will also play its part in your HomeKit smart home, able to trigger actions like turn on a dehumidifier at a particular humidity.
This is a device that's designed to be seen, rather than being a hidden sensor, and the CR2450 battery should give you over a year of use.
You'll also be able to go back and look at the data you collect, so you can check out the day, month or year and see how things have been changing.
The Elgato Eve Degree is available to pre-order on Amazon, for a very reasonable £59.95. Shipping is expected from 7 June.
Amazon Echo review: It's all about Alexa
Hive review: The British Gas system that's the hub of all things
Dyson 360 Eye review: Finally, a robotic vacuum that really works
Eve Degree is your HomeKit-ready indoor or outdoor weather station
- Nest Cam IQ vs Nest Cam Indoor: What's the difference?
- Eve Degree is your HomeKit-ready indoor or outdoor weather station
- Amazon Echo vs Amazon Tap vs Echo Dot vs Echo Look vs Echo Show: What's the difference?
- Nest Cam IQ preview: 4K sensor brings facial recognition and more precise alerts
- HP's Cortana speaker is a connected companion for your Windows PC
- Nest Cam IQ 4K security camera can tell the difference between a burglar or a thing
- Essential made an Amazon Echo-like device called Home, coming soon
- Logitech Pop Smart Button now compatible with Apple HomeKit, control your Hue, Sonos and other kit with one tap
- Bargain! Amazon Echo drops to £124, buy yours now save £25
- Ikea's smart lights add voice control via Alexa, Assistant, and Homekit
- Best smartphones 2017: The best phones available to buy today
- Essential Phone vs Google Pixel XL vs Pixel: What's the difference?
- Samsung Galaxy S8 tips and tricks: An expert's guide
- Nest Cam IQ vs Nest Cam Indoor: What's the difference?
- Eve Degree is your HomeKit-ready indoor or outdoor weather station
- Injustice 2 review: Among the best beat-em-ups, ever
- Watch out Apple! Qualcomm-powered Windows 10 laptops are aiming at the MacBook
- Volkswagen Golf GTI first drive: The hot hatch that transcends boundaries
- Asus ZenPad 3S 10 review: Android's savviest iPad contender?
- Apple WWDC 2017: When is it, where to watch, and what to expect?
Comments