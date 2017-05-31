Eve Degree is your HomeKit-ready indoor or outdoor weather station

The Elgato Eve Degree is a versatile smart weather station that's HomeKit enabled so it will play nice with your Apple devices, bringing a range of indoor or outdoor information.

Taking a minimalist square design with a big central information display, the Eve Degree has an aluminium body and a IPX3 certification, so it's happy to be mounted outdoors. The device measures 54 x 54 x 15mm and is packed full of sensors so you know what's happening with the weather.

Offering temperature, pressure and humidity, the Eve Degree will show that information on the LCD display, via Siri or in the HomeKit card, with a Bluetooth connection to talk to your phone. If you have Apple TV four-gen, then Eve Degree will also play its part in your HomeKit smart home, able to trigger actions like turn on a dehumidifier at a particular humidity.

This is a device that's designed to be seen, rather than being a hidden sensor, and the CR2450 battery should give you over a year of use.

You'll also be able to go back and look at the data you collect, so you can check out the day, month or year and see how things have been changing.

The Elgato Eve Degree is available to pre-order on Amazon, for a very reasonable £59.95. Shipping is expected from 7 June.