When is Android Oreo coming to my phone?

Google releases a new version of Android each year. For 2017, that's Android 8.0 Oreo, the name revealed on 21 August during the solar eclipse in the US.

Like last year's Nougat update, Android Oreo was initially launched as a developer preview as Android O before the official unveiling at the opening keynote of the I/O 2017 conference, so some have been using Oreo for some time in beta form.

Android 8.0 Oreo is now officially available with Google confirming on 21 August that the source code had been pushed to Android Open Source Project.

From this date onward there's a lot of testing to be done - carrier/network testing, as well as testing on different devices. For manufacturers, this is the start of the testing process to integrate the latest version of Android onto their devices.

Google also confirmed that besides its own devices, the following manufacturers are scheduled to update or launch and Android Oreo device:

Essential

General Mobile

HMD Global Home of Nokia Phones

Huawei

HTC

Kyocera

LG

Motorola

Samsung

Sharp

Sony

There's no fixed timescale on how long this process takes, but here's what we know so far.

Google started rolling out Android O as a public beta for some of the more recent Pixel and Nexus devices in May 2017, but now it's official, Google confirmed on 21 August that carrier testing is underway for:

Google Pixel

Google Pixel XL

Nexus 5X

Nexus 6P

We found that an Oreo update was instantly available for our Pixel XL, but this appears to have vanished, so might have been a misfire. Google's official line is "soon".

Pixel C and Nexus Player will also get the update, but we've no idea when.

For those who have been on the Android O beta programme, your device will be updated to Oreo so you'll have the latest version of Android.

There's no actual date on when this update will be pushed out.

Along with the official launch of five new ZenFone 4 models, Asus confirmed that the ZenFone 4 and ZenFone 3 series would both be upgraded to Android O by the second half of 2018, so a little while to wait yet.

Asus did also say that the ZenFone 3 would get the latest ZenUI 4.0 shortly after the ZenFone 4 is released.

BlackBerry hasn't announced which devices will be updated to Android O. The company has now launched four Android phones: Priv, DTEK50, DTEK60 and KeyOne. The last of those runs Android Nougat.

None of the current crop of phones have been confirmed to be upgrading to Android O. However, we would suspect that the KeyOne (at the very least) will get the new software, but probably not until 2018.

The squeezy HTC U11 may have only been recently released, but the company has already announced that it plans to support both Android Oreo, and the - as yet unannounced - Android P.

We don't know about any of the other phones. None have yet been confirmed. However, HTC's newer phones are normally among the first to get updates, and could even be available before the end of 2017.

Confirmed HTC phones to get Android Oreo:

HTC U11

Huawei hasn't yet confirmed which phones will get Android Oreo. When the release eventually gets pushed to the manufacturer's smartphones, it will likely be staggered across regions and models. Some of 2016's devices are still running Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

When devices are confirmed, we suspect we won't see the software until the beginning of 2018. It's been claimed the software is being tested on the Mate 9 so this might be one of the first Huawei devices to run Android Oreo, although we suspect that the Mate 10, scheduled for launch on 16 October, will come with Oreo.

Honor is Huawei's subrand and, similarly, no official confirmation has been made about the maker's range of smartphones.

It's likely that some of the more recent phones currently available will be updated, but we'll likely have to wait until 2018 for the release.

LG is yet to state its plans in regards to the Android 8.0 Oreo update. The LG G6 is the newest phone to be released, and comes with Android 7.1.1 Nougat onboard.

We'll update with information once LG announces anything, but we suspect we're looking at the end of 2017/start of 2018 for its newest phones. That said, the LG V20 was the first device to run Android Nougat out of the box so perhaps the same will happen for the LG V30 and Android Oreo when it is announced on 31 August. This seem highly likely given the rumour that LG is working with Google on the Pixel 2.

Moto phones have previously been among the earliest devices to get the updates. With Android Oreo, that may be different. Lenovo is yet to announce its Moto update plans, but it could well be November/December 2017 if previous generations are anything to go by.

HMD Global has confirmed to TechRadar that it is planning to bring Android Oreo to its upcoming Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 smartphones, stating "the smartphones will get the Android O update once the new release is available from Google for their OEM partners, the same way HMD Global is committed to the monthly Android security updates."

Nokia stated its intentions to be among the first devices to update to Android Oreo during the launch of the Nokia 8.

Confirmed Nokia phones to get Android Oreo:

Nokia 8

Nokia 6

Nokia 5

Nokia 3

OnePlus has announced that it will be pushing the Android Oreo update to the OnePlus 3 and 3T. What's more, during a Reddit AMA question and answer session, the company revealed it would be available "within this year", so late 2017.

We're hoping this means the OnePlus 5 will also be updated soon.

So here are the confirmed OnePlus phones getting Android Oreo:

OnePlus 5 (we fully expect)

OnePlus 3T

OnePlus 3

Samsung is officially keeping its cards close to its chest. However, the dedicated website SamMobile has estimated exactly which phones will be getting Android Oreo - most likely in the first half of next year.

It made judgements based on Samsung history and trends, which suggest that, in the vast majority of cases, the company pushes two major Android updates to its phones before resorting to just security patches. If true, that's bad news for owners of the Samsung Galaxy S6, which has had two major updates already. But it'll be great news to users of the following phones and tablets:

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8+

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung Galaxy S7 edge

Samsung Galaxy S7 Active

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)

Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017)

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017)

Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017)

Samsung Galaxy Note FE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime

There are some exceptions. SamMobile suggests that some handsets, such as the J series, traditionally only get the one update in their lifespan - but that they should still get Android Oreo.

The site also suggests that some other devices could also get the update, but it is less clear:

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2016)

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016)

Samsung Galaxy J5 (2016)

Samsung Galaxy J3 (2016)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 VE (2016)

Samsung Galaxy A

We await official news from Samsung and it's worth remembering that the above are just based on a guesstimate for now. But it does all make sense.

Sony Mobile is yet to state which of its Xperia phones will get Android Oreo, but speculation is already circulating based on the devices that should be eligible. That leaves a list that looks like this: