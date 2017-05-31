When is Android O coming to my phone?

Google releases a new version of Android each year. For 2017, that's Android O, which doesn't yet have an official tasty treat-themed name.

Like last year's Nougat update, Android O was initially launched as a developer preview before the official unveiling at the opening keynote of the I/O 2017 conference. This is to help developers and manufacturers get products ready in plenty of time for when the software is officially launched later in the year.

Android O is now available as a public beta for compatible phones, which means the official, final public release is only a few months away. While some phones are more likely than others to be first in line to get the software, most of the current crop of flagship devices should get it at some point.

As it stands, we're in the very early days of the software support being announced, so be sure to check back over the coming months. We'll continue to update as more devices are announced and timescales are given.

Google started rolling out Android O as a public beta for some of the more recent Pixel and Nexus devices in May 2017. It's now available through the Android beta program for the following devices.

Google Pixel

Google Pixel XL

Pixel C

Nexus 5X

Nexus 6P

Nexus Player

As mentioned, the full public release of the software is still a few months out. It's also worth noting that because it's still in beta form, there are still kinks to iron out and there will be multiple changes between now and when the final version of software is eventually released by Google.

BlackBerry hasn't announced which devices will be updated to Android O. The company has now launched four Android phones: Priv, DTEK50, DTEK60 and KeyOne. The last of those runs Android Nougat.

None of the current crop of phones have been confirmed to be upgrading to Android O. However, we would suspect that the KeyOne (at the very least) will get the new software, but probably not until 2018.

The squeezy HTC U11 may have only just been released, but the company has already announced that it plans to support both Android O, and the - as yet unannounced - Android P.

We don't know about any of the other phones. None have yet been confirmed. However, HTC's newer phones are normally among the first to get updates, and could even be available before the end of 2017.

Huawei hasn't yet confirmed which phones will get Android O. When the release eventually gets pushed to the manufacturer's smartphones, it will likely be staggered across regions and models. Some of 2016's devices are still running Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

When devices are confirmed, we suspect we won't see the software until the beginning of 2018.

Honor is Huawei's subrand and, similarly, no official confirmation has been made about the maker's range of smartphones.

It's likely that some of the more recent phones currently available will be updated, but we'll likely have to wait until 2018 for the release.

LG is yet to state its plans in regards to the Android O update. The LG G6 is the newest phone to be released, and comes with Android 7.1.1 Nougat onboard.

We'll update with information once LG announces anything, but we suspect we're looking at the end of 2017/start of 2018 for its newest phones.

Moto phones have previously been among the earliest devices to get the updates. With Android O, that may be different. Lenovo is yet to announce its Moto update plans, but it could well be November/December 2017 if previous generations are anything to go by.

OnePlus has already announced that it will be pushing the Android O update to the OnePlus 3 and 3T, which launched in 2016 and were updated to Android Nougat in the first quarter of 2017. Presumably this means the upcoming OnePlus 5 will also be updated.

A lot of you have been asking, so I'm proud to say Android O will come to OnePlus 3 and 3T. — Pete Lau (@petelau2007) May 31, 2017

As with all the other manufacturers, we don't have a concrete release date. However, if the company follows on from its release schedule last year, it will be pushed to phones in the beginning of 2018.

Samsung is keeping its cards close to its chest. Android Nougat has only been rolling out to devices recently, suggesting, it might be the first half of 2018 before we see any current devices getting a software refresh.

Sony Mobile is yet to state which of its Xperia phones will get Android O. It's still early in the development process. We'll update when we hear more.