Nikon's Coolpix W300 is a 4K shooting, underwater loving compact camera

Nikon has taken the wraps off its latest compact camera creation, the Coolpix W300. It's built to survive anything you can throw at it, even the odd swim on your summer holiday at the beach.

Its primary reason for existing is written in bold lettering across the front of the camera. It's waterproof up to 30 metres, meaning you can take some of those cool underwater shots without tempting fate and getting your water resistant smartphone wet.

In real terms, that means those of you with a recreational diver's license will be able to take your camera with you underwater without needing to fork out for some bespoke underwater housing.

If you are shooting underwater, part of the camera's Active Guide feature set lets you show location data and altitude information on the screen. For the outdoor adventurers, you can also show your altitude.

Everything about the design has been purposefully made to make the camera easy to use in your outdoor and underwater activities. This includes the redesigned grip and shutter-release button that make it easy to use, even if you happen to be wearing gloves. There's also an LED light button for activating a constant LED beam for darker scenes.

What's more, it's shock-proof and can handle drops up to 2.4 metres (8 feet). This is an improvement from its predecesor, the Coolpix AW130. As a welcome bonus, it'll also survive temperatures as low as -10 degrees C.

As for the all important optics, the W300 has a 5x optical zoom 24-100mm (equivalent) Nikkor lens and a maximum f/2.8 aperture. It can also zoom up to around 10x using Dynamic Fine Zoom, which combines the maximum optical zoom and digital zooming.

All of this is captured by a 16-megapixel backside illuminated CMOS sensor with a vibration reduction function. This should mean there's very little blur, if any at all, depending on how steady your hands are.

For those wanting to shoot glorious 4K UHD video, you'll be pleased to know it comes equipped with the ability to shoot 3840 x 2160 video at 30 frames per second. You can also lock the exposure, which is especially useful when shooting underwater and the light coming from the surface is constantly changing.

The Nikon Coolpix W300 can also shoot Superlapse movies, which is essentially Nikon's own take on timelapse. You'll be able to shoot scenes where changes happen slowly over time, and then play them back with the changes compressed in to much quicker snippets.

When it launches, it will be available for £389, and will come in a number of different colours and designs.