Watch out Apple! Qualcomm-powered Windows 10 laptops are aiming at the MacBook

Watch out Apple! Qualcomm-powered Windows 10 laptops are aiming at the MacBookPocket-lint
- Asus, Lenovo and HP on board
- "All-day" battery life
Qualcomm has announced that it is entering the laptop market, with manufacturing partners soon to release superthin, fanless MacBook competitors powered by the Snapdragon 835 mobile chipset.
This allows them to take on Apple's hugely successful, light MacBook, offering "all-day" battery life.
They will even take the concept of thin, instant-on notebook further with LTE connectivity - something Apple doesn't currently offer in its 12-inch MacBook range.
The Snapdragon 835 System-on-Chip (SoC) comprises the Qualcomm Kryo 280 CPU, Adreno 540 GPU and Hexagon 682 DSP.
The mobile laptops will be powered by Windows 10. They won't exactly be gaming powerhouses, but should run quickly and provide plenty of usability options on the fly.
Qualcomm has also revealed which companies have signed up to produce machines sporting the same processor as current flagship Android phones.
Asus, HP and Lenovo are all committed to making Qualcomm-powered laptops.
We don't know yet which devices will be appearing and when. We're also yet to find out pricing, but we'd be surprised if the cost of a Snapdragon notebook is as high as a 12-inch MacBook.
It certainly opens up an all-new option for those looking for a thin, light device with excellent battery life.
"Today's consumers experience mobility in nearly every aspect of their lives and they've come to expect more from their PCs than legacy computing models are able to provide," said Qualcomm Technologies' executive vice president, Cristiano Amon.
Best laptops 2017: The best laptops you can buy today
Which Apple MacBook is best for you? MacBook, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro?
Best Windows 10 laptops: The best available to buy today
HP's Cortana speaker is a connected companion for your Windows PC
- Computex 2017: All the announcements that matter
- Is this a sign Apple will launch new MacBook Pro laptops at WWDC 2017?
- Asus Zenbook Pro UX550 preview: Next-level machine with a 4K touchscreen
- Intel Core i9 X-Series is a hardcore gamer's delight, with 18-core option
- Watch out Apple! Qualcomm-powered Windows 10 laptops are aiming at the MacBook
- ROG Zephyrus preview: Ultra-slim gaming laptop with Nvidia's latest architecture
- Nvidia Max-Q could ensure your next monster gaming laptop has MacBook looks
- Acer Predator Triton 700 preview: A gaming great is born?
- Asus Vivo Book Pro S15 preview: The world’s first laptop with Intel Optane
- Asus Zenbook Flip S preview: Super thin convertible jam packed with top-shelf kit
- Best smartphones 2017: The best phones available to buy today
- Essential Phone vs Pixel XL vs Pixel: How does the newbie compare?
- Samsung Galaxy S8 tips and tricks: An expert's guide
- Computex 2017: All the announcements that matter
- Volkswagen Golf R-Line first drive: Leader of the pack
- Best fitness trackers 2017: The best activity bands to buy today
- Is this a sign Apple will launch new MacBook Pro laptops at WWDC 2017?
- The Essential Phone is here: Edge-to-edge display, dual-camera and titanium body
- BlackBerry KeyOne review: BlackBerry's bold return to form
- Nest Cam IQ preview: 4K sensor brings facial recognition and more precise alerts
Comments