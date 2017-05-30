Intel Core i9 X-Series is a hardcore gamer's delight, with 18-core option

Intel Core i9 X-Series is a hardcore gamer's delight, with 18-core optionIntel
- New chipset with up to 18-cores
- Starts around $1,000
During its Computex keynote, Intel announced a new series of CPUs that sit at the very top of the Skylake family.
The Intel Core i9 X-Series is for power users and seriously hardcore PC gamers as it starts at around $1,000 and goes up to a mighty $2,000 for the 18-core i9-7980XE. And that's not including new motherboards you'll likely need to run them.
For that though, you'll more than likely be futureproof for years.
The Intel Core X-Series of processors also includes i5 and i7 CPUs, but it is the i9 range that's garnering the most attention. The i9-7980XE, for example, is the first consumer chip from the manufacturer that offers over a teraflop in computing power.
Want to play games in 4K 60fps and run other processes over the top? It's a doddle with that chip.
The i9 series of chips all run at base clock speeds of 3.3GHz. Turbo Boost can increase that up to 4.5GHz.
To keep the chips cool, Intel has developed its own liquid cooling system although if you're willing to shell out so much for the ultimate in processing it is likely you are willing to build your own ultra cooling into your new gaming rig.
